With colder weather around the corner and global energy costs projected to rise this winter, U.S. senators Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, and Susan Collins, of Maine, led a bipartisan coalition of 31 U.S. senators in urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to release funds for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as swiftly and at the highest level possible.

The senators say the federal LIHEAP funding is a crucial lifeline that assists low-income households and seniors on fixed incomes pay their energy bills and stay safe during the winter.

