CENTRAL FALLS – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is moving into its newly renovated space at the Central Falls Landing, a nearly 7,000-square-foot mill located at 1420 Broad St. in Central Falls, this spring and summer, and is planning an open house for June 5 as they get set to kick off a summer of activity.
The BVTC offers information on locations for many outdoor activities, including hiking and biking, fishing and more. Interested area residents can sign up for kayak rentals, River Explorer tours and perhaps even an overnight experience on the BVTC’s Samuel Slater British Canal Boat.
This year will see the return of a kayaking rental program that launched last summer. Kayaks can be rented for 45 to 90 minutes at a time, with a range of $20 to $50 depending on time and rental of a canoe or single or tandem kayak. In total, the BVTC has a fleet of nine tandem and nine single kayaks available for rent. Canoe and kayak rentals will be available daily from June 6 to Oct. 10. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Launching from Central Falls Landing, BVTC Director of Marketing James Toomey says paddlers “can investigate parts of the river that can’t otherwise” be seen from the River Explorer cruise. With a usually passive tide, the Blackstone River is a great place for people of all skill levels to experience paddle sports.
Kayak rental administrator Amanda Mograss, who worked with the program last summer, said paddlers can travel up the river and catch glimpses of a surprising variety of wildlife. Just upstream from the landing, paddlers can explore the Valley Falls Pond or continue north along the Blackstone River.
The BVTC also offers information on local kayaking destinations and boat launch points throughout the valley, including the Central Falls Landing, the Albion Canoe Launch in Lincoln, and others found at tourblackstone.com. Groups are requested to email mike@tourblackstone.com in advance if they are interested in a guided tour, or would like to book a group of 10 or more.
Proceeds from these rentals go to fund a free youth canoe and kayak rental program that launched last June, and which operates with a team of certified kayaking instructors. During the 2021 season, over 160 students from the local area participated in this program.
After students get out of school, the BVTC opens the kayak program offering free rentals and paddling lessons for children from low-to-moderate-income households in Central Falls.
Running through the summer, the program aims to introduce the water sport to youth, while helping them become more familiar with and educated about the Blackstone River in their backyard, often only seen from the nearby bridge. The program is managed by the Central Falls Parks and Recreation Department and BVTC, with funding support by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island. To help launch the program last year, the BVTC received a $20,000 grant to buy 18 kayaks, two canoes, life jackets, a boat trailer, paddles, and to pay for five instructors.
The Blackstone River and its tributaries are beautiful places to explore, say those who organize explorations. According to the BVTC, the Explorer River Tours have “brought hundreds of thousands of passengers on an interesting journey to see Blackstone River Valley from a new perspective. Since 1993, the Blackstone Valley Explorer, a 40-passenger educational vessel, has been hosting school programs every spring and fall.
Evening Explorer River Tours are held during the season, from June to October, on Saturdays, with Nature and Heritage Tours held on Sundays. Tickets for adults are $12, and children under 12 and seniors over 65 are $10 for a 50-minute guided journey along the Blackstone River through Central Falls, Cumberland, and Lincoln.
With the new location above Shark Restaurant and near many other restaurants, BVTC representatives say they are planning to expand the use of the river boat for more relaxed activities with dinner cruises in partnership with local establishments.
Sunday’s guided tours teach passengers about the local history, culture and ecology that surrounds the Blackstone River. While Central Falls is the most densely populated city in the state, Toomey said, “once you make the bend around the river, it opens up into this wonderful wilderness feel.”
The Explorer can also be chartered for private parties, sunset cruises, fundraising events and business functions at a cost of $325 per hour.
Another leisurely way to enjoy time on the river is to book a trip on the BVTC’s Samuel Slater British Canal Boat, which is expected to launch for the 2022 season after undergoing some renovations. Built in Cambridgeshire, England, in 2000 before being shipped state-side, the authentic British canal boat can host up to four people for a unique overnight experience. Complete with cozy wood features all around, the Slater has all that’s needed for a special getaway.
The boat will be back on the water this summer with newly installed air-conditioning and a fresh coat of paint.
