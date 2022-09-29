CENTRAL FALLS – What a difference a couple of years make at Central Falls Landing, where the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is again running its regular Explorer tours from its new headquarters off the deck of the new Shark Peruvian Fusion Cuisine. Royal Fried Chicken also recently opened here.
For years this previously polluted area along the riverfront represented little more than potential, with the former 7,000-square-foot American Supply Company, a braided rug factory, sitting empty at 1420 Broad St. for a decade starting in 2008 before the Tai-O Group brought it back to life.
This year’s fall-themed tours from the Tourism Council on the river are highlighted by Pirates on the Blackstone, running through Oct. 30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. It’s replacing last year’s Swamp Scare, also run from Central Falls Landing at the Cumberland town line.
“Join the fearless Captain Good in search of his family’s treasure. Years have gone by since these riches were lost along the Blackstone River and he needs your help to find the chest of gold doubloons. You’ll want to watch out for other pirates that may be on the hunt though,” states a synopsis.
“Are you ready to become a pirate? Excitement, surprises and shanty singing are all in store for you aboard The Explorer. Before you even board, Mary Critchet, the Siren, will greet you on land to begin this epic tale.”
I (the writer of this article) surprised my boys, Wesley, 11, and Everett, 9, who both love piratey things, by telling them we were going on a Friday evening adventure on Sept. 16. As we walked across the Broad Street bridge over the Blackstone River, I almost couldn’t believe the scene in front of me: People enjoying their dinners outside, twinkling lights on the river, a lighted boat full of people singing along with some lively pirates. This has become a true destination on a previously vacant lot.
They’d told us to come dressed up as pirates and show up early to enjoy some activities on land, so we did just that, getting some free gifts and finding our pirate names before getting a picture in front of a sweet backdrop.
The actual ride was loads of fun, with Captain Good getting us started by cracking great jokes and launching the narrative for the trip. The whole thing was just enough for a Friday evening after a long week. Far more rollicking fun than spooky, it was great for all ages. I highly recommend engaging with the actors as much as possible to get the most out of it. Don’t be afraid to sing and shout when they tell you to.
Pirates is a brand-new story created by John Guevremont of Mount Saint Charles, said James Toomey, director of marketing at the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, who said they’ve worked with Guevremont on the annual Polar Express ride as well as the previous Search For Santa.
The ride was loads of fun, said my boys, but the best part of the night was staying up late to get fried chicken next door.
For those who are more into leisurely fall happenings, the BVTC, which recently added East Providence to its tourism jurisdiction, also runs The Explorer for regular nature and history tours, running Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. through Oct. 9.
“This is a great way to see the early fall colors along the river with the changing season,” said Patti McAlpine of the BVTC.
