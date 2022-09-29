CENTRAL FALLS – What a difference a couple of years make at Central Falls Landing, where the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council is again running its regular Explorer tours from its new headquarters off the deck of the new Shark Peruvian Fusion Cuisine. Royal Fried Chicken also recently opened here.

For years this previously polluted area along the riverfront represented little more than potential, with the former 7,000-square-foot American Supply Company, a braided rug factory, sitting empty at 1420 Broad St. for a decade starting in 2008 before the Tai-O Group brought it back to life.

