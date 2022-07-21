WARREN – Ten years ago, Spencer Morris began planting trees, setting the roots for a future orchard to supply a cidery concept.
Sowams Cider Works Company, started in 2018, uses more than 50 types of apples for its ciders, most if not all types no one’s ever heard of, says Morris. Similar to grape wines, apple ciders have “all sorts of varietal distinction,” according to Morris.
“In my experience, most people don’t really understand cider the way we make cider here,” he said.
Most ciders are positioned commercially as a beer alternative, and they’re sweet, bubbly, and taste overtly like apples, Morris told The Breeze. Ciders at Sowams are more like wines, made the same way in being aged, not sweet, and fermented dry. They’re not bubbly, and they don’t taste overtly like apples, giving partakers more of a floral character.
“It’s a new experience for most customers,” he said. “It’s usually pleasing and typically transformative for their view of ciders as a win alternative.”
Where commercial ciders are diluted, these include “whatever the fruit produces” in terms of alcohol by volume, or anywhere between 7 and 9.5 percent.
Sowams keeps four ciders on the menu, but never the same four. There’s always one blended cider.
Sowams is currently selling some of 2019’s ciders and is starting to introduce 2020 ciders, or the “COVID ciders,” as Morris calls them.
So much of apple production for a farming production such as Sowams is dependent on the weather. The 2020 season brought severe drought, but due to a quirk of the Sowams property, the weather it didn’t impact it and they had “fabulous fruit,” said Morris. That quirk that proves a blessing in a dry year is a “real problem in a wet year,” he said.
There are a few others in Rhode Island who produce ciders, said Morris, including Newport Vineyards and the Tapped Apple in Westerly.
“People seek out cider,” he said, just as they do now with Rhode Island’s famous microbreweries and distilleries.
The state requires that he makes his cider with Rhode Island fruit, said Morris. He grows so he can control the varietals, how they’re grown, how they’re harvested and then washed and ground. They don’t irrigate and they do minimal fertilizing.
Morris says he loves giving every patron a history lesson on apples. One of the oldest apples in the state is the Rhode Island Greening. Most have never heard of it, he said, but he tells them it’s probably the apple their grandmother favored for making pies.
Legend has it that William Blackstone, for whom the Blackstone Valley and Blackstone River are named, was responsible for what was said to be New England’s first cultivated apple, the Yellow Sweeting, when he planted the state’s first orchard in what is now Cumberland.
Morris said he had one customer come in and tell him that she knew the location of some Yellow Sweetings, a claim that was never quite proven.
“I like the stories that go with the apples,” he said.
All 50 apples here have a story, he said. Customers come to the tasting room, learn about the apples, pay $10 to try four different ciders, pay $8 for a glass, and sometimes go home with bottles. They don’t do food, but there’s a promotion where customers get a piece of Cabot’s Seriously Sharp Cheddar, which pairs so well with cider.
Editor’s note: Check out our Valley Brews section in this week’s editions for other unique stories about local drinks and the people who make them.
