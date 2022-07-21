Spencer Morris of Sowams
Spencer Morris displays some of the ciders from Sowams Cider Works Company.

WARREN – Ten years ago, Spencer Morris began planting trees, setting the roots for a future orchard to supply a cidery concept.

Sowams Cider Works Company, started in 2018, uses more than 50 types of apples for its ciders, most if not all types no one’s ever heard of, says Morris. Similar to grape wines, apple ciders have “all sorts of varietal distinction,” according to Morris.

