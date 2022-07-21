PAWTUCKET – In the first six months of 2022, there were 520 inquiries to The Guild in Pawtucket about events, with more than 40 weddings booked this year. It’s shaping up to be the best event year yet for this Main Street brewery, first opened in 2017, say its owners.

Even with all that activity, there is still so much to adjust to in this ever-evolving industry, said co-owner Devin Kelly, and much of the uncertainty centers on people “going out differently” than they did pre-pandemic.

