PAWTUCKET – In the first six months of 2022, there were 520 inquiries to The Guild in Pawtucket about events, with more than 40 weddings booked this year. It’s shaping up to be the best event year yet for this Main Street brewery, first opened in 2017, say its owners.
Even with all that activity, there is still so much to adjust to in this ever-evolving industry, said co-owner Devin Kelly, and much of the uncertainty centers on people “going out differently” than they did pre-pandemic.
“Events have become huge,” he said, explaining that the average person is now most comfortable hanging out with their group rather than mingling with a crowd of strangers.
There are parties at The Guild every night, said co-owner Jeremy Duffy, from company parties and birthday parties to bachelor parties, charity events and weddings.
“On the event side, there’s so much pent-up demand,” he said. “It’s just over the top, in a good way.”
The simple rule here is that if the party is over 50, it goes to The Barn event space, while parties under 50 stay in the Beer Hall. It’s been a whole lot of fun seeing people ready to get together and celebrate again, he said.
Craft brewing continues to evolve and diversify, said the co-owners. To them it’s all about staying current in following the trends, “but you should never chase trends,” said Duffy, adding that they’re trying to make decisions based on determining whether something is a solid trend or just a fad.
Opened in 2017, The Guild, like many breweries, is finding everything to be disruptive right now, said Kelly, and it’s difficult to attribute that disruption to any one variable. Consumer behavior is changing beyond just their choices in alcohol, but in how they go out and drink together.
Ultimately, said Duffy, “beer always seems to be the baseline” wherever the industry goes. It’s quieter now with maybe not as much enthusiasm, he said, but people are still drinking a variety of beers, including more “sessionable” IPAs, seltzers, and sours. Though the trend is toward lower alcohol by volume, “higher ABV is still a very popular place to be,” said Kelly.
Though Athletic Brewing has “demystified non-alcoholic beer,” really grabbing ahold of that market, Duffy said The Guild is now in the process of working with a new brewing partner that will be going the other direction, to higher ABV.
The Guild, as a craft beer consortium, now has nine brewing partners, with two exciting new ones prepared to join. Those breweries are known names up and down the East Coast, said Duffy, and they’re looking to expand through a contract partnership.
The Guild has also doubled down on the retail side, said Duffy, with 80 percent of the items available on the boards in the Beer Hall coming from The Guild Brewing Company. The Guild is also seeing great success with its second location in Warren, a more “food-forward” location with 140 seats inside and 50 seats outside.
That larger menu is something they’re looking to incorporate more of at the main Pawtucket location, with the menu including more sharables such as flatbreads, pretzels, nachos, charcuterie boards and other heavy snacks. The Warren location also features multiple burgers, chicken and sliders, part of the vibe of longer tables seeking to bring back connectivity between people.
The Guild has added three new 100-barrel fermentation tanks, allowing the staff to do more smaller batches in the 80-barrel range for partners that want to do more unique and fresh offerings.
Within the next six to eight weeks, staff will be modifying the canning line to allow labeling, including of some of their collaboration beers. The Guild was the first Rhode Island brewery with a distribution license, and retail locations have been asking for their beer for some time, and though they’re still not set up for that yet, said Duffy, they see that changing in the next 12 months.
The Guild remains committed to charities, hosting Pints with Purpose, a monthly program to partner with local charities and fulfilling their mission of building authentic community, said Kelly, including a two-week run with Base Camp in June to collect teacher resources. The charity names a beer and $2 of each beer goes to the cause. Expanding Pints with Purpose will be a key priority in 2023, they said.
Books Are Wings is a philanthropic organization based in Pawtucket, and several times per year, the organization holds a fundraising event called Books and Brews at The Guild. During the event, attendees are asked to bring gently used children’s books to donate and/or donate funds to the Books Are Wings organization.
