PAWTUCKET – Joanne Bonollo has announced her candidacy seeking a ninth term on the Pawtucket School Committee.
In 2006, Bonollo said she began her advocacy for the students of the city. Since that time, she said she has continued her focus on the condition of facilities, working to provide the children the equitable education they deserve in an atmosphere that will stimulate their thirst for knowledge and desire to learn. As funds have become available from the state and through city bonding approved by residents, the School Committee and its facilities subcommittee have taken on the task and work diligently to make valuable change, she said in a release.
“With health and safety improvements in all of our schools, refurbishment of Potter-Burns Elementary and Nathaniel Greene Elementary, the ‘new’ Henry J. Winters Elementary School on Broadway opening this September, and the anticipated ‘new’ Baldwin Elementary on Whitman Street, that will begin with demolition this summer/fall, these are now the schools that our children deserve,” said Bonollo, and she thanks the city and its residents for allowing the committee to continue the progress and allowing her to be part of it.
According to a release, Bonollo became chairperson of the first wellness subcommittee, maintaining a focus since then on the “whole child,” physical, social and emotional. In doing so, she said she has been involved in programs such “Eating Healthy on a Budget” and “Get Healthy Pawtucket.”
In her early years on the committee, with the help of parents, The Pawtucket Backpackers was established, providing supplemental meals during weekends and school holidays. While oversight of the program has been passed on to another, the Pawtucket Backpackers still helps students with supplemental assistance, notes the release.
The first wellness policy aimed to reduce sugary beverages and foods from the student diet and to introduce fresh fruits and vegetables at no charge during breaks and lunches. Since implementation, programs continue to sustain fresh fruits and vegetables for our students, she noted.
In addition to her work on the school board, Bonollo held a drive to help the homeless last October and plans to continue this year.
