CUMBERLAND – Cumberland Happy Baskets celebrates its 31st year of distributing food baskets and toys during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays as it bands together once again with businesses, community leaders, school children, seniors, and local parishioners to assist local families in need.
The program, which delivered its first basket in 1992, has distributed more than 15,000 baskets over the past 30 years.
It is expected that close to 600 food baskets will be distributed for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year in the Cumberland area.
Donations of all kinds are welcome. Items needed include fresh vegetables, canned or jarred gravy, dressing mix, canned goods of all kinds, and bread and rolls. These items can be dropped off at the Cumberland Senior Center at the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Financial contributions are also being sought in order to purchase turkeys, fresh vegetables, dry goods, and bread. Checks should be made payable to “The HAPPY Basket Program” and mailed to P.O. Box 7611, Cumberland, RI 02864.
Anyone wishing to volunteer a few hours of their time in sorting donations, wrapping gifts, and assembling baskets is asked to call John Johnson at 401-487-1282 or e-mail hbprogram@gmail.com.
Baskets for the Thanksgiving giveaway will be put together Thursday, Nov. 17, starting at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.