WOONSOCKET – Jeanne Michon was one of seven children who lived in a small home in Woonsocket. Her mother stayed home to take care of them while her father went to work.
“We didn’t know we were poor,” said Michon.
She told The Breeze she always knew she wanted to do something with cooking, saying she used to play with mud in her yard and pretend she was a chef. She later took culinary courses throughout school.
Earlier this year, Michon was named Autumnfest 2022 grand marshal. General Chairperson Judy Sullivan says Michon does amazing work in the city, and has done the job of feeding the homeless and needy and helping them make ends meet.
“New Beginnings is such a positive place for people to go and get nourished. And if that isn’t enough too, she’s volunteering to clean up the city,” said Sullivan. “All with a beautiful smile on her face.”
In 1983, Michon graduated from Woonsocket High School, three years later starting volunteer work at Because He Lives, a church in Woonsocket that is now closed.
“(Because He Lives) opened on May 15, 1986, and I started the next day,” she said. Michon added that for 25 years, she worked as a volunteer while also working as a hospice worker for 15 years and teaching cooking classes at Arnold Mills Community House in Cumberland.
“I was working two or three jobs because I liked it, especially if cooking was involved,” she added. In 1987, Michon met her now-husband, who was building homeless shelters in the city, as she was cooking meals to bring to workers at the construction site. Michon says that during that time, she was set to marry another man who ended up leaving her at the altar.
“Years later, I thanked him for leaving me,” she joked. She and her current husband have been married for 33 years.
In 1994, Michon earned her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University. In 2017, she opened New Beginnings, a non-profit organization feeding hot, hearty, and home-cooked meals four days a week in the greater Woonsocket area. Earlier this year, Michon and New Beginnings signed a year-long lease with St. James Episcopal Church, leaving the closed All Saints Parish.
Michon said she can’t wait to use her new and long-awaited stove hood, which was set to arrive by late September.
“My daughter is 16, and has sacrificed 13 of her Christmases to volunteer because we’ve always served on Christmas Day, and my husband, he has always supported my dream,” said Michon.
Naming a grand marshal in a surprise ceremony is a longstanding tradition in Woonsocket, and Michon had her day in April after being invited to discuss selling soda at a summer event and learning of the honor, only to break into tears.
“This woman is a warrior,” said Sullivan at the time.
Michon and New Beginnings go above and beyond to serve the unhoused, senior, and economically disadvantaged in Woonsocket. Michon cooks meals for up to 140 people per day. She credits her mother, who never turned away anyone who needed a meal despite having seven children of her own to feed, for getting her “started in being a giver.”
Garrett Mancieri, co-chairperson of Autumnfest, said Michon was nominated for the grand marshal honor multiple times in the past. He said she is an unsung hero who does a lot of work for the city and deserves to be recognized. He said her volunteer work is so needed in the city.
“One person can make a difference,” said Michon. “What I’ve done the last 36 years for the city has not gone unnoticed and I’m humbled. I don’t think I’m anything special, I’m lucky to do what I love, and that’s feeding people. Feeding people makes me happy.”
