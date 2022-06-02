CUMBERLAND – Few restaurants have embraced the outdoors since the start of the pandemic quite like Adeline’s Speakeasy Kitchen Bar on Mendon Road in Cumberland.
“Pre-COVID, nobody wanted to go outside, they always wanted to come inside,” said head chef Phil Giguere, who’s owned the restaurant with his parents, Lea and Marc Berard, for the past seven years.
But now, he said, partly because of lingering fear of the virus in a small percentage of people and partly because they didn’t know what they were missing all those years, everyone wants to enjoy the outdoor air as spring turns to summer.
“It’s maybe the one benefit of COVID,” Giguere told The Breeze.
Adeline’s was one of many restaurants to utilize the state’s Take it Outside grants, said Giguere, and they really tried to transform the area outside into an attractive spot, not just stick some tables and heaters somewhere.
Adeline’s owners recently removed a row of trees behind the restaurant, opening up sunlight for a new 30-foot by 30-foot garden, where Giguere plans to practice true garden to table. For a price, he said, he’d come along with a customer to the garden to let them pick out the ingredients they want in their food. Plants were set to go in the ground during the second week of May.
Adeline’s always tries to keep it interesting, never just sticking to plain romaine lettuce, but incorporating all sorts of interesting lettuces. The restaurant has a 95-percent scratch-made menu, he said. Everything, from sauces to dressings to mayonnaise, is made fresh.
Giguere says he’s proud of the reputation his family is building in Cumberland, a town they love. He said everything he does happens along Mendon Road, from his home to his errands, and he’ll do anything possible to support this community. On the night before planting their new garden, he was planning to feed members of the town’s FOP.
Here are some spring/summer menu items you might want to try at Adeline’s Speakeasy:
Phil’s Painkiller, Giguere’s original recipe, features light rum, dark rum, splash of pineapple juice, splash of OJ, and a “good squirt” of Coco Lopez cream of coconut, topped with Goslings dark rum, garnished with a little fresh grated nutmeg and an orange.
When the weather gets warm, said ace bartender Kylee Farrow, now with Adeline’s for the past two years, she’ll sell at least 20 of the Phil’s Painkillers per day. And why wouldn’t they, she said, if the cocktail transports them to a tropical island?
Lemon Chicken Light is a grilled chicken, said Giguere, with a lemon butter wine sauce and always fresh vegetables and rice pilaf. It’s one of those dishes that’s just perfect at this time of year, he says.
