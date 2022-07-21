PROVIDENCE – Playing with flavors has reached new levels at the Providence Brewing Company, Sims Avenue in Providence, where frozen versions of popular offerings are bringing pleasant surprises to patrons.
Owner Efren Hidalgo, who moved from a small North Providence space last year and expanded to a new neighborhood brewery and urban taphouse in space shared with Farm Fresh RI, said customers are having so much fun with Providence Brewing’s take on this fresh trend of frozen beers.
Hidalgo described a new heavily fruited Berliner Weisse, a collaboration with neighbor New Harvest Coffee Roasters, a company with Pawtucket roots. It includes 200 pounds of red dragon fruit, 200 pounds of passion fruit, 50 pounds of fresh Hawaiian hibiscus, and two pounds of Madagascar vanilla, but the most important part is the coffee from New Harvest.
“It has beautiful floral notes,” he said.
Throw in a slushie machine, turning this popular beer into a frozen beer, and it creates a second “distinctly unique flavor profile,” said Hidalgo. With the non-frozen version, one gets the sourness of the Berliner, the hints of coffee and vanilla, and the taste of the fruit. Once it goes frozen, this drink goes all in on the fruit flavor.
“It’s selling like crazy,” he said. “When you start to freeze things, certain flavors get more intense. The flavors are really intense on the frozen side.”
Ramping up the coldness has people commenting on how the beer no longer tastes like beer, said Hidalgo, and that’s fine.
“That’s the fun part we’ve discovered with the frozen side,” he said. “It’s quite good.”
Hidalgo, who’s gone from a small starter basement brewery through eviction and then the trauma of construction of a new place, said the welcome in Providence has been fantastic. People are still cautious, he said, but they’ve noticed a major increase in customers of late.
Providence Brewing, like some other breweries, is working harder than ever with such offerings to attract female customers, said Hidalgo. A social media influencer with a huge following of women, going by @bunsandbites on Instagram, recently visited the brewery and talked up the frozen concoctions.
“It’s a section of the market that most breweries ignore,” said Hidalgo.
Part of how one targets that market is to offer beers with flavors that are more like wine, he said, a sort of “floral bouquet.”
Providence Brewing is diversifying more to stay competitive, he said. Breweries were “on the IPA ride for a long time,” he said, but there’s “so much more in the craft beer portfolio that hasn’t been tapped into.”
Trends are toward lagers right now, including light, crisp brews with a low alcohol by volume.
“It’s kind of a lifestyle that’s taking more and more effect,” said Hidalgo. “People want the fresh beer flavor, but not to feel like they’re drinking a 10 ABV beer.”
He said it’s been very satisfying to get great accolades for their beers.
Providence Brewing stands out by highlighting how hard it is to find other good breweries that also have great taprooms.
“A lot of breweries focus on the beer but forget about the taproom experience,” says Hidalgo on their site. “This can lead to a frustrating experience where you can’t see or talk to the brewers, and the food and atmosphere are not up to par.”
Providence Brewing Co. is different.
“We have an industrial taproom that is open to the public with every aspect of our process on display,” he adds. “You can see the brewing tanks, talk to the brewers, and enjoy food and music from local artists. Our brewers take a collaborative approach to brewing, which leads to a constantly rotating selection of beers.”
Speaking of collaborations, Providence Brewing also partnered up with former North Providence drink partner Yacht Club Soda for a surprise “draft only” drop called Tattoo of Strawberry Blood, a 7.4 ABV hibiscus sour with strawberry soda and an “exceptional summer frozen blend.”
“We took our Tattoo of Blood sour, then hit it with their strawberry soda,” states the description. “You read that right; we got together for an otherworldly strawberry hibiscus sour. Light notes of strawberry and cranberry on the initial sip lead you into a solid sour wall of mouthwatering refreshing hibiscusness. That’s a word!”
