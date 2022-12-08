WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch.
Representatives for Fuji Sushi approached the City Council on Monday for a Class BV liquor license, and the council unanimously approved it.
Qing Weng is the president and manager of the restaurant, they said, and the facility will have 57 seats inside and another 20 on an outside patio.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The owner has 20 years of experience in the restaurant business and three restaurants currently open across Massachusetts, including Sakura in North Attleboro, Sakura Asian Bistro in Walpole, and Masa Hibachi in Norwood.
About $100,000 of capital has been invested into the business, according to their application.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez on Monday welcomed the restaurant, saying she loves Japanese food and they’ll be seeing her soon. Council President John Ward said he’s only tried sushi once, but maybe it’s time to try it again, and was happy to then learn that the restaurant will have high-quality Chinese food as well.
The Breeze first reported in early November that the former Pizza Hut was being converted into a new Asian restaurant.
