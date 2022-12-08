Fuji Sushi
The future Fuji Sushi on Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

WOONSOCKET – Fuji Sushi Asian Cuisine, described as high-class fusion food restaurant with quality Japanese and fusion food, is planned to debut at the long-vacant former Pizza Hut at 1730 Diamond Hill Road, making a dent in the problem of empty commercial spaces on the stretch.

Representatives for Fuji Sushi approached the City Council on Monday for a Class BV liquor license, and the council unanimously approved it.

