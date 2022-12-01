LINCOLN – Roughly 200 Lincoln families will receive a basket filled with food and goodies to enjoy during the holidays.
The annual Christmas basket program is returning on the heels of the town’s Thanksgiving program, which provides a full dinner for families in need.
The effort is organized by the Lincoln Planning Department.
In addition to baskets, they’re collecting donations of new toys, clothes and gift cards for children ages newborn to 11 to ensure they have an enjoyable holiday.
Assistant Town Planner Peggy Weigner said she expects the town to donate about 200 baskets for Christmas.
The town provides everything needed for the Thanksgiving baskets, but Weigner said they’re seeking donations for Christmas. Asked what they’re looking for, she said “anything but canned goods.”
“We’re asking for things that students can eat while they’re on school vacation like cereal, granola bars, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, soups, etc.,” she said.
Local schools have already started donation drives, she said, and members of the public can donate food items by bringing them to the Lincoln Public Library, the Senior Center or Town Hall. Donations will be accepted until around Dec. 15.
Christmas baskets will be distributed by town employees and volunteers on Dec. 19 at the Lincoln Senior Center.
On the giving tree, Weigner said 114 children were signed up to receive gifts by mid-November. The toy and clothing drive supports children ages newborn to 14, and she said they’re looking for anything from clothes and coats to arts and crafts.
She surveyed families this year to see what they might want, and said one child asked for a towel.
“He’ll get that and more,” Weigner said.
Gift cards are always a good option, she said. Donors don’t need to adopt a specific child. Simply drop off unwrapped toys and new clothes at Town Hall, and employees will divide them up.
