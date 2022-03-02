PAWTUCKET – The Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence will hold its 14th annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner at The Old Grist Mill Tavern, 390 Fall River Ave., Seekonk, Mass., on Thursday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
This annual event supports the Little Sisters’ mission of serving the elderly poor and will include a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner along with a “Pot of Gold” drawing and homemade scones for sale.
Dine-in or carry-out tickets are $17 per adult and $7.50 for children under 12 and must be purchased in advance at www.littlesistersofthepoorpawtucket.org or by calling 401-723-4314.
