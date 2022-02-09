NORTH PROVIDENCE – Staff at the North Providence Mancini Center on Atlantic Boulevard say they’re hoping to bring back inside dining in March, as food insecurity remains a top concern with the town’s senior population.
The Mancini Center staff has helped more seniors in 2021 with food assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Association Program applications than they had in total for the last three years, Director Linda Giorgio told The Breeze.
With the inflation of food costs, many seniors are relying on the center for a nutritional meal.
“We continue to deliver meals to homebound seniors who choose to remain in their home for safety purposes, and offer a daily grab-and-go bagged lunch for those who drive,” she said.
While precautions remain in place at the center, the goal is to offer seniors more opportunities going forward to live a healthy lifestyle by offering various classes and access to other amenities, she said. Socialization remains a critical component to a healthy life.
The center conducts all of its wellness classes in the dining room to safely social distance each member by six feet.
There are no plans currently for a return of special events, but those events traditionally drew some 250 seniors to the Mancini Center at times, said Giorgio, prompting them to have to turn away those who signed up late because they were at full capacity.
The center will continue to follow the guidelines of Gov. McKee, the CDC and the administration of the town, she said.
“Seniors want to enjoy themselves again and are asking for parties, bingo and trips,” she said. “It is our hope to have them all back in 2022.”
After reopening last June 1, the center had 1,277 active memberships from then to Dec. 31, with an average number of 685 participating seniors each week, according to Giorgio.
Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed the town’s wish to reopen for events, saying he’d also like to start renting the facility out again.
“Hopefully this COVID thing allows us to do that,” he said.
Lombardi said they’ve been monitoring what’s happening at other senior centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.