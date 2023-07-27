WOONSOCKET – Lops Brewing has been keeping busy creating a new flavor for their upcoming four-year anniversary, all while running several programs such as their book club and new mug club to keep their regular customers happy.
Owner Sean Lopolito’s focus is to serve Woonsocket and nearby communities with good beer at 122 North Main St.
“All of our events and programming are hyper-focused on the small area that we’re a part of,” Lopolito said. “We try to keep it local and have a solid base for regulars.”
So far, the mug club launched this year has 100 members who are at Lops consistently.
For $100 per year, members receive their own unique mug made by a local potter that is larger than the typical serving glasses at Lops. For each beer, members pay the same price for a larger amount and get a free beer on their birthday, as well as having access to mug club events throughout the year.
Mug club members will get exclusive access to the beer that is being launched for anniversary week in advance.
The goal at Lops for the rest of the year is to continue what they’ve been doing from an event standpoint.
“We’ve opened up our small events space that we’ve taken over, so the goal is to try to market that for birthday parties, wedding showers, and other small events throughout the year,” Lopolito said.
Lops holds their home brew club the first Wednesday of the month, bingo on the third Wednesday of the month, and their book club on the last Wednesday of the month. There are typically 10-15 people attending the home brew club and 15-20 in the book club, but bingo seems to take the cake as the event that draws in the most people.
“But the book club has built up a good following and it’s something that no other brewery in the area is doing,” Lopolito said. Book club meetings are run by Lopolito’s wife Sarah and customer Amy Deslauriers.
“We also have a lot of people who don’t read and just want to hear people talk about (the books), which is fine,” Lopolito said.
When it comes to their beer, Lops is all about keeping their taps as diverse and multi-faceted as possible.
“We’re best known for having a diverse tap list,” Lopolito said.
“We have Mic Drop Pale Ale (brewed in collaboration with the Levitt Amp music series), Star Hazing New England IPA, Angry Crab Amber Ale, Mixed Berry Hard Seltzer (flavors change each week), Kolsch Style Ale, and Station 3 Pilsner,” he said. “We try to keep the board stacked with as many different offerings as possible.”
Lopolito said they are known for some of the darker offerings, such as peanut butter porter and cereal stout options.
“We’re best known for pumpkin spice ale, but we try to make it so that for anyone who comes in, there’s a beer up on the board that they like. There’s no beer that’s always on tap,” he said.
The pumpkin spice ale is served with a cinnamon and sugar rim and is available from September to the end of October, selling more than any other beer throughout the year.
“The second favorite is probably the Espresso Peanut Butter Porter,” Lopolito said. This year, the most popular new flavors have been the Japanese Rice Lager, the American Summer Wheat, and the Dry Irish Stout that came out around St. Patrick’s Day.
“For our anniversary week that starts on Monday, July 31, we’ll be collaborating with Origin Beer Project out of Providence,” Lopolito said. It’ll be for an Into the Fields Grisette, which is a lower-alcohol-by-volume tart ale that has sumac, hibiscus, and tamarind in it.”
Lopolito said that the grisette will be something unique, which Cheyne and Erika Tessier at Origin Beer Project have been very helpful with. “We were happy to have them come in and brew with us,” he said.
For their anniversary, Lops will also introduce Creme Brûlée Imperial Stout, Dark Cherry Sour Ale, Peach, Basil and Honey Wheat Ale, Mango American Wheat Ale, and Feeling Blue Blueberry Lager.
“We’re trying to incorporate fruits, flowers, and spices into what we’re offering as part of anniversary weekend,” Lopolito said. For their regular offerings, beers typically last two-to-four weeks on the board, depending on how popular they are. “They all go pretty quickly,” Lopolito said.
Lops doesn’t offer any non-alcoholic options, but there has been some demand for beers with a lower alcohol by volume, which some of their beers do have.
“We do offer lower ABV beers more than we have in the past, that are in the 3-to-5-percent range” Lopolito said.
All brewing is done on site at Lops and they are the only brewery without a kitchen that is open every day.
“We usually start with what style might be interesting to the customer base, whether it’s something we’ve done in the past or something new,” Lopolito said.
They then decide what’s the focus from a flavor standpoint and if they will be using fruit or spices. “Then we sort of map out the recipe of what grains we’ll use and what hops we’ll use,” Lopolito said. Lops recently renewed their building lease, so they plan to stay put in Woonsocket.
“The community has been good to us, so we’re going to stick around,” Lopolito said.
