NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground.
“Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
According to the North Smithfield resident, the cucumber seed he planted wasn’t just any old cucumber seed. He planted a serpent cucumber, which typically grows up to 36 inches in length and curls into snake-like shapes.
Petrou looked online at the Guinness Book of World Records, as he was curious to see who had the biggest cucumber. Most recently, Sebastian Suski of Poland grew the largest cucumber at 44.4 inches on Aug. 20. Petrou’s cucumber measures 43 inches, and weighs in at almost 10 pounds.
“It’s probably the biggest in the US,” said Petrou. The largest cucumber in the U.S. was last reported in 2016 by Butch Taulton of Knoxville. He grew his cucumber to the same 43 inches.
Petrou also grows a variety of other specialty fruits in his garden and sells them, including 62 varieties of fig, five varieties of pomegranate, a 70-foot grape arbor, two kinds of kiwis, three varieties of persimmon, an almond tree, and 12 varieties of pear. He also has one apple tree with nine different apple varieties grafted onto it. Petrou has also built a “figloo” for his figs in the winter that is made out of a box and insulated from the elements.
Asked what he plans to do with the cucumber, Petrou said, “I’m probably going to eat it eventually, and hopefully it’s edible.”
