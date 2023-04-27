CUMBERLAND – The directors of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry have decided to change food distribution hours to 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month, a change from the old hours of 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Richard Telesmanick, volunteer director at the food distribution center, said so many people have been coming at or before 7 a.m. that it’s created traffic problems as they line up to wait. Volunteers will now get there earlier, he said, and the 10 or so customers who come between 10 and 11 a.m. will be shifted earlier.
The large number of people is creating unsafe traffic conditions on Angell Road and Mendon Road, and it is also creating unsafe conditions for parking lot volunteers, they say. The change in hours will help to move people in and out of the pantry parking lot at an earlier time, which will help alleviate the issues.
Telesmanick said he’s not sure why people are showing up so early, but they might be thinking that food will run out with so many people now coming to 1 Angell Road.
More than 550 people showed up for the most recent food distribution, said Telesmanick, and 640 arrived for the one before that.
He said they don’t expect demand for food to decline anytime soon, especially with prices still high, and the food pantry is still registering about 30 new customers per month.
The 1,100-1,200 families now being fed monthly is quite the contrast to the 200 or so who were coming when Telesmanick became involved with the food pantry three years ago.
“It’s gotten very popular,” he said.
There are several factors for the increasing popularity of this distribution center, he said, including numerous local news headlines that have helped spread the word about what they’re doing and brought in generous donations.
“All these people gave money to get food out to the community, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said. The fact that there are no restrictions and no questions asked also helps, he added.
Telesmanick said they’ve seen a large influx from the tight-knit Cape Verdean community.
“Once someone finds something that’s good, the word spreads like wildfire, and it’s good,” he said.
The date the hours change will be Saturday, June 3. The third Saturday of each month will continue to allow customers to choose their own food from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., changing from 9:30-11 a.m. Only about 20 percent of visitors typically want to come inside to choose their own food, said Telesmanick.
The Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry is a non-profit organization providing food to individuals and families in need in northern Rhode Island. The pantry is located at the corner of Angell Road and Mendon Road in Cumberland. Visit www.nrifoodpantry.org or email nrifoodpantry@gmail.com for more.
Volunteers are apologizing for any inconvenience the change might cause, and say they appreciate people’s understanding.
