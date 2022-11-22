NORTH PROVIDENCE – Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co. presents “Songs and Poems for the Earth and the Season” on Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 1 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature the Notable Works Ensemble of Beth Shapira, soprano; Noreen Inglesi, composer and vocalist (who taught music for the town for 21 years); Anne Diamond, flute; Alison Shea, piano; and Maria Bilyeu, cello.

