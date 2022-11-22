NORTH PROVIDENCE – Notable Works Publication and Distribution Co. presents “Songs and Poems for the Earth and the Season” on Saturday, Dec. 10, starting at 1 p.m. at the North Providence Union Free Library, 1810 Mineral Spring Ave.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature the Notable Works Ensemble of Beth Shapira, soprano; Noreen Inglesi, composer and vocalist (who taught music for the town for 21 years); Anne Diamond, flute; Alison Shea, piano; and Maria Bilyeu, cello.
There will be a performance by students from Stephen Olney School directed by music teacher Greg Berger.
Special guests will include Anne Marie Vale, who taught music for North Providence for nearly 30 years, performing on the trumpet.
In addition to a traditional holiday sing-along, there will be an open mic where poets can share their original work about the Earth or about the season.
There will be a bin to collect donations for the North Providence Food Pantry, which is directed by school nurse and teacher Michelle Poirier. Visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable holiday food items to benefit local families.
There will also be a donation bin for items such as socks, gloves and scarves for the Notable Works Love Warms the Homeless Heart Tote Bag Program, which helps families and individuals in need.
Following the performance, join Notable Works, the musicians and special guests for pizza provided by Domino’s Pizza of North Providence.
