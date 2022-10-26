Pumpkins in the Park returns Friday Oct 26, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Pumpkins in the Park Spectacular returns this Friday, Oct. 28, to Notte Park, with “more ghostly surprises than ever before,” say the organizers.The family-friendly event runs from 6 to 8 p.m., rain or shine.Deputy Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers says there will be “more variety in the Halloween scenes” throughout Notte Park off Douglas Avenue, with more creativity on display for families to see.In addition to pumpkins, the town put more resources and effort into other various displays, said Vickers.Visitors will be able to enjoy a hayride, snack on cookies and cocoa, and dance and sing with disc jockey Eddie the Fixer. Hayrides will also be running. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jeannie Vickers Pumpkin Eddie Food Show Hayride Recreation Halloween Effort Visitor × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Costs at Ann & Hope escalate, but project still on target Old Orchard Farm and its owner say goodbye after 36 years Cumberland man going big with walk-thru Halloween display Accusations fly amid aftershocks of Baldelli-Hunt’s ouster Yorke: Horror show in Woonsocket Latest News Councilors differ over Morley Field compromise High school bond tops ballot questions for Pawtucket voters Marieville's 'super cool' accessible playground progressing quickly NP goes an entire season with no paving Elementary school shoe drive fundraises for student activities Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Councilors differ over Morley Field compromise High school bond tops ballot questions for Pawtucket voters Marieville's 'super cool' accessible playground progressing quickly NP goes an entire season with no paving Elementary school shoe drive fundraises for student activities Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Featured Businesses Josh's Construction 194 Campeau St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 +1(401)597-5660 Website Find a local business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.