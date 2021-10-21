CUMBERLAND – Saint Aidan Senior Club will meet Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Aidan Parish Center, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, for a Thanksgiving celebration featuring a turkey dinner catered by Mickey G’s.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
The activity will be a paper raffle. Along with a paper product, members are asked to bring canned goods for the Happy Basket program. Masks are required. New members are welcome.
