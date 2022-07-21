PAWTUCKET – What’s in a name?
Well, for the brewers at Smug Brewing, 100 Carver St. in Pawtucket, they like what the word smug means, defined as having or showing excessive pride in one’s self or achievements.
“It was hard coming up with a name,” co-owner and head brewer Rob DaRosa said. “We looked up ‘smug’ and it was, in the dictionary, ‘pride in oneself,’ and we kind of liked that. And we just threw our Rhode Island Red Rooster on it because we thought that was the smuggest bird we could come up with.”
That’s one way to stand out in a state that’s now chock-full of breweries. Another is the kind of beer they make. They have a staple IPAs, but like to experiment with and showcase their sour beers.
“The IPAs are still a good seller,” DaRosa told The Breeze. “We sell more sour than any beer. Our blueberry sour is usually our number one seller every time. It is a seasonal selection. And then still up there is our Driving Miss Hazy (7 percent ABV), our flagship IPA.”
Business is not terrible, he said, but not completely back to the way it was before the pandemic, and now they are trying to wade through the rising costs of everything.
“If I can pick anything up I do just to save on shipping alone and gas prices,” he said. “We did have to go up a little bit in our pricing ourselves, just like everyone else had to do. We didn’t want to go too crazy, so we’ve done 50 cents here and 50 cents there. It depends on the beer, the higher-alcohol beer is usually the ones the increase a little more. Anywhere from 50 to 100 pounds go into a beer and we’re looking at $14 to $20 a pound for hops. They are expensive little pellets of goodness.”
With no outdoor space other than utilizing a back loading dock where there are chairs and cornhole, DaRosa said that to keep being relevant in the brewing industry, he just needs to focus on making the best beer he can.
“I just have to make my beer my own way and with my own style and try to make it as fun as I can and different from everyone else,” he said.
New releases include a Cold IPA, 7 percent ABV. The beer is fermented in ale temperatures with lager yeast. Also new is Peach is in Another Castle, a reference to Super Mario and is 6 percent ABV. This brew includes peach and honey and is available on draft or in cans.
“We always are doing something different,” DaRosa said. “We don’t stop. We have to come up with something new all of the time. We release probably about four beers a month, three of them are always different. We just want to try something we haven’t tried. We like to experiment.”
When two local football players decided to up and move to Tampa Bay to play for the Buccaneers, inspiration hit DaRosa and Smug as they came up with the beer Traitorade, an imperial fruit sour made with Florida key limes.
“The can design, we knew we wanted to make it look like the Buccaneers and look like Gatorade,” DaRosa said. “We wanted the beer to almost taste like Gatorade. We wanted inspiration from Florida so we did put Florida key limes in it. And then we put sea salt, we interpreted that as the tears from New England fans when Tom Brady left. We try to make it make sense.”
Smug had eight taps, and with can pours, can have 15 to 20 beers available at one time. Their seasonal blueberry sour beer is currently available, as will be their lemon ale, which they hand-squeezed and hand-zested more than 1,100 lemons for.
They also have one seltzer for in-house use only, no distribution, a blueberry seltzer made with real blueberries. DaRosa said he wants to focus on their beer, but wanted to give his costumers another option.
Throughout the year, Smug offers trivia on Thursdays. DaRosa said they also try and have a food truck anytime the taproom is open. They are open Thursday through Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m., or 3 to 10 p.m. on the weekends.
Smug’s beers are distributed in liquor stores in Rhode Island and can sometimes be found in restaurants, but that market has slowed a bit.
DaRosa said the summer season is more laid back at Smug as they try to push out some lower ABV beers and prepare to visit beer shows. The next big event will be Oktoberfest in the fall.
For now, DaRosa said he will keep experimenting and finding new inspiration from anywhere.
“We do have a few beers in the works,” he said. “I’m working on another sour but I want to make it a variety pack of sours. So I have to figure out how to make four different beers, can it four different times and then put them together. We like to make things difficult for ourselves.”
