WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Senior Group will meet Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., in St. Agatha Church hall, 34 Joffre Ave.
Tickets for the Nov. 17 turkey dinner will be available at the meeting. Monthly Club tickets will also be sold.
Celebrating birthdays at the Oct. 27 meeting were Judith Crones, Constance Gentile, Eugene Theroux, Linda Deguire, Jeanne Treat, and Fran Robidoux.
Door Prize winners were Robert Laplante, Claire Brodeur, Claudette Gravel and Jeanne Theroux.
Winners of the raffle were Constance Seider, Kevin Gomes, Lucienne Croteau and Claire Biron.
Pitch winners were Jeanne Treat, George Gautreau, Normand Piette and Lillian Williams.
