SCITUATE – The Hope annual tree-lighting ceremony will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m., on the Hope Village Green.
Residents are invited to enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn, goodie bags for the children, seasonal entertainment by Scituate High School students, a family photo area, and visits with Santa.
Canned goods will be accepted for local food pantries.
