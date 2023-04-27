CENTRAL FALLS – La Fruta Loca at 883 Dexter St. in Central Falls offers fresh, healthier alternatives to traditional snack foods, the right recipe for those looking to clean up their act heading into spring.
Lorena Vicente’s business is a Hispanic quick-service restaurant serving fruit-based delectables. They carry a variety of Mexican and Guatemalan antojos, or cravings in English, as well as popular fruity treats such as pina coladas and acai bowls.
For the interested newcomer to Mexican and Guatemalan antojos who’s not sure of where to start, Vicente, 49, has some menu staples. She suggests a Mangonada, which consists of fresh mangos, mango sorbet, chamoy, and tajin, served with a tamarind candy straw. She also suggests trying her Mango Con Chile, highlighting fresh mango with pepita, salt, and lemon with chamoy and tajin.
La Fruta Loca also has new spring specialty items. This menu includes the Sandiada, which Vicente explains as the watermelon version of a Mangonada. The Sandiada has fresh watermelon, watermelon sorbet, chamoy, and tajin and is also served with a tamarind candy straw.
The new spring menu also includes savory choices such as the Pepino Loco, or crazy cucumber in English. The Pepino Loco features cucumber, Japanese nuts, tamarind candy, salsageti, chamoy, tajin, and lemon.
For those seeking out a more unique snack, they can build their own with all of the different types of fruits and toppings that La Fruta Loca carries.
La Fruta Loca is a family owned business, with every employee who works here related to Vicente. That includes her daughters, who help customers both in store and at events. They also create custom-order breakable hearts, cocoa bombs, treat boxes, and dulces enchamoyados.
Family is very important to Vicente. Though she and her husband, Victor Cano, own La Fruta Loca, as well as a home and cars, she says her American dream was more about her family than financial success.
“I just wanted to fix my kitchen roof and that’s it,” Vicente explained, referring to the decaying roof of her childhood home back in Tacana, Guatemala that her family lacked the resources to repair. As the oldest of three siblings, Vicente said she felt it was her responsibility to repair the roof and she immigrated to America to raise enough money to do so.
Before opening La Fruta Loca, Vicente worked at Ruby Tuesday to make ends meet, but she said she was still passionate about her Mexican and Guatemalan culture. She visited her hometown as often as she could and on one of those trips she passed through Houston, Texas. There she encountered a restaurant very similar to La Fruta Loca and said she immediately “fell in love.”
She soon realized that there were a lot of restaurants similar to what La Fruta Loca is today, they were just all located in states such as California and Texas. So, Vicente returned from her trip and spent the next 15 years running booths at various local rodeos and festivals in the New England area where she sold a lot of the same items she sells at La Fruta Loca today.
In 2014, Vicente was involved in a serious car accident that left her unable to stand or walk for very long. She said she qualified for disability, but was only offered $900 per month and forbidden from working for any other income while receiving the benefit. The $900 would have been difficult for Vicente to live on, and as someone who had always worked hard, she would have had a hard time transitioning to a life without a job. So, despite her injuries, Vicente continued selling her fruit based antojos at rodeos and festivals.
The location where LA Fruta Loca is located now on Dexter Street eventually became available and in 2018, Vicente jumped at the opportunity to open her own restaurant like the ones she had fallen in love with elsewhere.
La Fruta Loca today frequently makes lists of top establishments in a blossoming Central Falls food scene.
