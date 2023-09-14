Thursday, Sept. 14
Bingo – held every Thursday at the Meadows, 2 Village Way, North Smithfield, at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Stadium Theatre Beer Fest – at the theater, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, 6-8:30 p.m. This is a 21-plus event. Admission is $30. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office, by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Sept. 14-17
The Newport International Boat Show – at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport. Celebrating its 52nd year, the show encompasses over 15 acres on both land and water along Newport’s waterfront, and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers. To purchase tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/yckhkfav.
Sept. 14-23
‘Pussy Hanukkah Comes to Harlem’ – presented by Daydream Theater Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble at the Beacon Charter School for the Arts, 320 Main St., Woonsocket. Tickets are $17 online and $19 at the door. Adult content. Visit www.ristage.org.
Friday, Sept. 15
Daybreak – performs the music of Barry Manilow at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, at 8 p.m. Admission is $35, $40, $45. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Cuddy Court Concerts – presented by the city of Attleboro, Mass., behind the Sanford Street parking garage. School of Rock will perform at 7 p.m. Bring chairs.
Comedy Fundraiser – featuring local comedians and hosted by Pastor Tony Palow will be held Friday, Sept. 15, at Restoration Church, 244 Lexington Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. The event will benefit Anchored Hope and Shepherds Gateway. There will be food, raffle baskets, and a silent and live auction. Child care will be available. Tickets are $30.
Sept. 15-Oct. 1
“The Viewing Room” – presented by Attleboro Community Theatre, in the Ezekiel Bates Masonic Lodge, 71 North Main St., Attleboro, Mass. Tickets are available online at www.attleborocommunitytheatre.net/purchase-tickets. For information/reservations, call 508-226-8100.
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Trash or Treasure Shop – of the Church of the Good Shepherd, 490 Broadway, Pawtucket, re-opens offering new and gently used clothing for the whole family along with household goods, soft domestics, fall decorations, some higher quality yarn, books and more. The doors are open every Saturday and Wednesday, 9-11:45 a.m.
EagleMania – will perform at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, at 8 p.m. Admission is $31, $36, $41. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre box office or by calling 401-762-4545 and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com.
A Night of Music and Stories with Jonas and Becky Woods – at Christ Community Church of Blackstone, 31 Church St., Blackstone, Mass., 6:30 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
Psychic Fair Fundraiser – hosted by the Falls Firebarn Museum of North Attleborough History, 100 Commonwealth Ave., North Attleboro, Mass., noon-5 p.m. The cost of a 15-minute reading is $20 and an admission charge of $2 includes a chance at a door prize. For more information, call or text 774 778-4605.
Matthew Byrne – performs at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., at 8 p.m. Admission is $18 in advance, and $20 on the day of the show. This is the only southern New England date on this tour. Tickets are available at www.riverfolk.org or by calling 401-725-9272.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Bingo Fundraiser – at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2115 Broad St., Cranston. Doors open at noon. Games start at 1 p.m. $10 per book of 10 game cards. Two special games are priced separately. Must be 18 or older. Limited to the first 200 players. Funds benefit the R.I. Children’s Dyslexia Center.
Bingo Eve – hosted by The Friends of North Attleboro Council on Aging, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Raymour & Flanigan, 1190 South Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass. The entry fee is $30 for 30 games — three games at a time for 10 sets. Bingo cards and markers are included. Purchase cards at the door. RSVP by sending an email to FriendsNACOA@outlook.com.
Scottish fiddler Ryan Young – performs at the Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, at 7 p.m. Admission is $18.Tickets are available at www.riverfolk.org or by calling 401-725-9272.
Saturdays through Sept. 30
Towpath Walks – hosted by the Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park. Meet at the Kelly House, 1075 Lower River Road, Lincoln, at 1 p.m. Join a ranger for a guided walk along the towpath. In case of inclement weather, Towpath Talks will be held in the Kelly House Barn.
Scituate Rotary Farmers Market – held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon, each week. Local farmers and producers are on site to sell and promote their products. The market also has live music, family activities, food trucks, pet adoptions and more. For more information, email Scituatefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sundays through Oct. 1
Daniels Farmstead Farmers Market – runs every Sunday through Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Features local produce, dairy products, bakery items, specialty sweets, candles, soaps, quilts, special events and more. Doris’ Kitchen will be open for lunch. House tours will be available. The farm is located at 386 Mendon St., Blackstone.
