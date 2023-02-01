Owner weighing options for Christiansen Dairy property By ETHAN SHOREY Valley Breeze Editor ethan@valleybreeze.com Feb 1, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Smith Street property where Christiansen’s Dairy once stood. Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the former Christiansen’s Dairy property on Smith Street is still up in the air, says its owner, with various options being discussed with a number of parties.Anthony Manzo said he expects to be getting a permit for construction within the next few weeks, but said he’s not sure what the property will be used for exactly.The former building has been leveled and most of the property cleared in recent weeks.The North Providence Breeze reported in March of 2019 that the third-generation Christiansen’s Dairy was ending its century-long milk run that went longer than owners had previously envisioned.The owners sold their equipment, trucks and building at 1729 Smith St., saying four years ago that they would like to see a brewery take its place and instructing their agent to market it for that.The 5,000-square-foot building, on a property measuring about a half-acre, was sold for $350,000 to Manzo’s Jeff-Anthony Properties in October of 2019, according to the town’s database. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. 