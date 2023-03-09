CUMBERLAND – The Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm has come such a long way, say volunteer staff at the nonprofit landmark and community resource, and there are bigger things on the horizon.
The farm is running more programs over a longer season, expanding and adapting its gardens and enhancing its main fall event harvest festival. Attendance just keeps growing year after year, Treasurer Carrie Almon told the Cumberland Town Council last week.
“We’re kind of a big deal now,” said Almon at the March 1 council meeting.
Almon said they realize they need to continue to get organized and be focused, making sure what they do is relevant to the mission.
That’s why they embarked on a strategic planning process, she said, revisiting the mission statement. Most people know the farm through its events, she said, but there wouldn’t be any events without the larger goals around preservation at this historic landmark farm on Abbott Run Valley Road.
The revamped mission statement is “to restore, preserve, and protect the 18th- and 19th- centuries old Metcalf-Franklin Homestead and its agricultural heritage through charitable, educational, and community engagement-related activities.”
The important change, said Almon, is around restoring, preserving and protecting, the heart of the farm that doesn’t always get the focus. Without those, events don’t happen, she emphasized.
The vision statement is that “the Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm – the farm house, barn complex, and surrounding 65 acres of open space – will be preserved as a community-based resource for future generations.”
A values statement is as follows: “Experiencing the farm’s agricultural heritage through community involvement allows for greater environmental stewardship and increased appreciation for natural resources and the food cycle.”
Projects include completing restoration of the farmhouse, improvements to the barn complex, and fixing of stone walls, all by the end of 2030.
Board of Directors President Rob Mudge updated the council on the many successes at Franklin Farm over the past year, including 35,000 pounds of fresh produce grown by volunteers for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, and six other organizations.
Mudge noted how the no-till experimental garden has doubled in size to 30 feet by 60 feet, how the organization now has enhanced relationships with the NRI Food Pantry, with similar missions and goals, and how grant money will help secure new windows in the barn, new garage doors in the dairy barn, phase two of interior house restoration, and resurfacing of the main parking area to improve access and decrease erosion.
Volunteers have repositioned and repaired raised beds outside the Colonial garden to make mowing more efficient, he said, and repaired and re-leveled the chicken enclosure after six years of wear and tear. Leveling and surfacing has happened so tractors can all be kept in one barn without tearing up the floors, he added, which is also a big deal.
Franklin Farm again hosted its popular harvest festival in 2022, he said, an annual fundraiser that’s gotten better and better each year.
Last season, more than 460 schoolchildren took part in one of the farm’s educational experiences through field trips, summer camp or troop activities, and 18 corporate groups totaling 230 team members volunteered days to tackle certain projects as ways to give back and build camaraderie. More than 450 volunteers put in significantly more than 5,000 hours of volunteer work, he said, or the equivalent of about 125 full-time weeks and $150,000 of value.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked if wall repairs will be a big job, and Mudge responded that it will likely be an ongoing one for a long time. He said it’s difficult to find the local people who can put in the time and have the relevant talent. They were able to salvage a large pile of stone from a previous project, he said, and could use that for various repairs. There are all kinds of ideas for repairs, he said, including potentially hosting a class with a local mason who could teach homeowners how to repair their own walls while also completing work on the farm. There’s “no exact plan,” he said, and “there’s a lot of wall.”
Mudge said they’ve learned how important it is to have a vibrant association meeting at Franklin Farm and engaged in all facets of its operation. He said they’ve become more efficient and more professional, organizing and accelerating projects around core principles of the organization.
