NORTH PROVIDENCE – Four senior students at North Providence High School say their It’s Our Time Fashion Show, planned for this Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. in the NPHS auditorium, is a can’t-miss event for the school.
The show, put on by seniors Seema Alarachi, Albertina Baptista, Sabrina Carmona and Phyllis Clinton, celebrates the diversity of the school’s student population.
Doors Friday open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.
Alarachi told The Breeze that the show represents diversity through the decades.
“Each walk is showcasing a different decade, starting from the 1940s to 2000s,” she said.
The thought process behind that theme is to showcase the civil and social situations happening within those decades, including civil rights, segregation, protests, the Vietnam War, women’s rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.
“All four of us focus on a certain aspect of the show,” she said.
Alarachi is focusing on self identity and expression, while two others are doing the same and a fourth member of the group is focusing on social justice.
They said they have been working hard every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. since last November rehearsing for the show.
“This show is truly a work of art and creation,” said Alarachi.
Carmona said she focused her senior project on the social justice aspect of the decades.
"As the fashion show is showcasing the decades and the fashion during that decade, we are also including major social injustices that people of color have faced," she said. "Fashion not only represents who we are, but it also represents our self-expression and frustration towards injustices."
Baptista said she see fashion "as not just a source of clothing, but a way to love yourself.”
The show will include walks highlighting fashion from the 1940s-1950s, 1960s-1970s, 1980s, and 1990s-2000s, as well as a final walk including all models. A guest speaker, Hailey Mae, who is a local poet from Providence, and a dance interlude will complete the show. The emcee for the evening will be science educator Alicia Charpentier.
