CUMBERLAND – The latest plan by the owner of Naushon Mill, located at 32 Meeting St. near Town Hall, calls for development of only residential units, a shift from past proposals describing a mix of commercial and residential.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said officials had an initial meeting with the developer on the latest proposal on Monday, and it was “quite positive.”
The plans “are subject to some back and forth” on the specifics, he said, and could use some refinement.
As of now, said Stevens, a portion of the planned units would be categorized as affordable housing.
“By all appearances, there will be an affordable housing component in it,” he said.
The town’s tax database lists the main building, built in 1900, covering 134,000 square feet on about four acres of land. There are also a 3,300-square-foot building and a 3,000-square-foot building on the property. The old mill is located across Broad Street from Cumberland Town Hall near the Central Falls border and Valley Falls Heritage Park.
The total number of units is still under consideration. There was parking relief granted by the Town Council when the property was rezoned from industrial to commercial in 2016, said Stevens, with 1.5 spaces per unit included in the authorization rather than the two spaces that would typically be required.
Cumberland officials take each application as it comes, said Stevens, as they did with both the Blackstone Valley Prep expansion and St. Patrick’s Church redevelopment application previously, and that will happen again here.
“It needs to work,” he said.
When The Breeze reported on potential redevelopment in 2021, the plan called for mostly residential, or about 80 to 100 housing units, plus a restaurant. The new owners have looked to follow through on former Massachusetts developer Bill Gately’s planned project. He died in early 2021 after purchasing it in 2016.
The Breeze reported back in 2016 on how Gately, of Winchester, Mass., had purchased the old textile mill, where generations of northern Rhode Islanders had produced cottons, silks and woolens from 1903 to when a final rug maker closed in 2014.
Gately said then that he likely wouldn’t be interested if not for the river flowing through the backyard of the mill, calling it “truly a special place.” He said he couldn’t imagine a better setting.
In 2016, Gately was proposing 45 to 50 apartment units covering 1,200 to 1,500 square feet apiece in what he called a “downtrodden neighborhood,” including high-end finishes and many with river overlooks, with a gym also part of the plan. It would be a place to live, work out, eat and drink, he said, with everything priced a bit below average.
The Breeze reported in 2017 that the Naushon Company Plant had landed a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, bringing Gately closer to accomplishing his vision for the mill. Gately had been waiting for tax credits to come through before starting work on the building, and the historic designation helped secure the money to make the project feasible.
Gately purchased the 4-acre property for $180,000 by paying off tax liens and redeeming deeds held by the town and former Valley Falls Fire District. The 77,000-square-foot building was previously owned by Thomas Conley of East Providence.
