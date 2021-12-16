WOONSOCKET – St. Agatha Seniors announce the following celebrations and winners from its Dec. 1 and 8 meetings.
Celebrating birthdays: Priscille Paulhus, Roland Roy, Thippawan Pulaski and Jeannette Cousineau, Jeanne Berard.
Door prize winners: Dec. 1: Estelle Legare, Doris Pariseau, Jocelyn Joyal and Doris Burrows; Dec. 8: Jeanne Lanoie, Maggie Losardo, Muriel Bouthillette and Normand Piette.
Winners of the raffle: Dec. 1: Donna Bourgeois, Rita Keegan, Jeanne Lanois and Gerard Cournoyer; Dec. 8: Jeannette Cousineau, Jeanne Treat, Gertrude Laprade, Doris Pariseau, Fran Robidoux, Micelle McDonald, Aline Durand, Lillian Williams, Jeanne Theroux, Omer Giguere, Constance Ethier, Claire Theroux, Robert Deguire and Estelle Legare.
Pitch winners were: Dec. 1: Dave Lavallee, Normand Piette, Lillian Williams, Jeanne Treat and Robert Laplante; Dec. 8: Robert Laplante and Normand Piette.
Winners of the special Bingo game were: Dec. 1: Lucille Gentili, Gloria Belknap and Jeannette Cousineau; Dec. 8 Gerard Robidoux, Linda Deguire, Constance Bonin and Estelle Legare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.