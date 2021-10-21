LINCOLN – Coming off quite a challenging year and a half, Lincoln’s largest commercial business is hedging its bets on an expansion under a new name.
The rebranded Twin River Casino, now known as Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, recently launched a $100 million expansion project. Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot addition to the gaming floor, a 10,000-square-foot spa, and an enhanced dining area.
The Lincoln campus has undergone numerous changes since it opened as the Lincoln Downs horse racing track in 1947. The track became the Lincoln Greyhound Park in 1977.
Video lottery terminals were authorized by Rhode Island legislators in 1992, and the offerings at Lincoln Park grew from simple race betting to electronic gaming.
It became Twin River Casino in 2007, and began offering table gaming in 2013. In early 2017, casino executives began construction on a four-story hotel, which opened the following fall.
Also in the fall of 2018, Twin River rolled out the state’s first sportsbook, offering sports betting on-site and through an app.
Like any business in town, Twin River took a big hit during the pandemic. The campus was closed completely for several months before reopening last June under a strict set of COVID-19 protocols.
Vice President/General Manager Craig Sculos said the casino has a total of 110 table games, but that they were operating about 30. Slot machines were down from roughly 1,800 to a paltry 41.
“Everything is operating at about one-third,” he told The Breeze at the time, including capacity. “Most days we only open the first floor.”
A year later, things are looking up.
The hotel, which has remained closed since the start of the pandemic, officially reopened to the public Oct. 1.
In addition, the landmark restaurant Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse reopened on Sept. 3. It will be open Thursday to Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
“We’re thrilled that our guests may once again enjoy our popular steakhouse and hotel, both of which have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sculos. “This is a significant step forward in our reopening progression and a sure sign that casino operations – and our lives – are slowly but surely returning to some degree of normalcy.”
Valet service is back on a limited basis, available from Friday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 3 a.m.
The last component to return will be live shows. Though casino spokeswoman Patti Doyle said they do not have a reopening date to share for the event center yet, they’re hopeful to bring back live entertainment soon.
“We hope to begin scheduling them at a point in the not-too-distant future,” she said. “We’ve been gradually reopening, necessarily so, and our guests are beginning to see that their experience mirrors much of what they experienced pre-COVID.”
In the meantime, casino leaders announced their rebrand and expansion plans last month, celebrating with state and local officials.
Construction is started on an additional 40,000 square feet of gaming space on the first floor, which will allow for the majority of the gaming to occur on the same level and free up the second floor for new entertainment offerings.
The renovation will also include:
• A 14,000-square-foot Korean-style spa attached to the hotel;
• Improved air circulation and lighting, and greater separation between non-smoking and smoking areas;
• A new porte-cochere entry for the hotel and spa;
• Modernized casino space with upgraded pathways, amenities and design features;
• And an additional food hall, new bar areas and public restrooms.
Paul Juliano, vice president of operations for Bally’s Corp., said the renovation marks the beginning of Bally’s $100 million investment in the state. He underscored that the casino will remain fully operational throughout construction.
“I appreciate the commitment by Bally’s to continue to invest in the future of Rhode Island,” said Gov. Dan McKee. “While we are encouraged by our state’s strong emergence from the pandemic, we must continue to be vigilant about the vibrancy of our economy and today’s launch of a $100 million investment in the state is notable.”
