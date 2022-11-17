PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie.

This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D. Looff, noted Donna Houle of the Friends of the Looff Carousel, and they’re also offering a trivet (hot plate) of Charles Looff’s portrait as it’s still shown on the rounding board of the carousel at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket. This is the only carousel in the country with a portrait of Looff.

