PAWTUCKET – Buy in on the sentimentality and support a good cause by purchasing the Friends of the Looff Carousel’s 2022 ornament, this year highlighting the fan-favorite lion piece of the menagerie.
This year is also the 170th anniversary of the birth of carousel builder Charles I. D. Looff, noted Donna Houle of the Friends of the Looff Carousel, and they’re also offering a trivet (hot plate) of Charles Looff’s portrait as it’s still shown on the rounding board of the carousel at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket. This is the only carousel in the country with a portrait of Looff.
Houle said the group is also featuring carousel ornaments each year since 2018, a trivet of a 1913 antique postcard of the carousel, a mug, a set of four carousel horse coasters, a set of four menagerie animal coasters, and a magnet for sale.
All proceeds go toward the preservation of the carousel treasured by generations of Pawtucket residents and Rhode Islanders, said Houle, president of the Friends of the Looff Carousel.
The carousel will be closed from Oct. 30 until the first two weekends in December when it opens again in coordination with the multi-day Pawtucket Winter Wonderland holiday event.
The carousel recently received new life with a top-to-bottom $2.4 million restoration. Traffic has been a bit slow since its completion, said Houle, and she and others would love to see more people enjoying this classic favorite activity.
Houle is currently using a grant from the city to create a video on the history of Charles I.D. Looff, the carousel, and the recent restoration. She said she would love to hear from anyone who has fond memories of visiting the carousel when they were younger or anyone who has old photos of the carousel, especially before the 1980s when the carousel horses were first restored. Anyone who is interested in sharing their memories or photos should email dhoule102@gmail.com.
Houle said she travels the country attending carousel conventions, and she hears all the time from people how the carousel in Rhode Island, which won National Carousel of the Year in 2018, is one of the most respected, beloved, and well-maintained carousels anywhere. She said she has a lot of fun activities planned for some 225 guests when the National Carousel Association’s 2023 conference is held here next September, with a visit to Slater Park and dinner at Spumoni’s already booked.
The Friends of the Looff Carousel at Slater Park is a nonprofit organization founded by Houle and the late Janice McHale and Jean Stizpeck, and Houle said it was hard losing both McHale and Stizpeck since 2018. The nonprofit was created to protect, promote and preserve the Looff Carousel at Slater Memorial Park in Pawtucket for future generations. Donations are accepted and always appreciated, says Houle. Make checks payable to: Friends of the Looff Carousel at Slater Park, Attn: Donna Houle, 120 1st St., Pawtucket, RI 02861.
This year’s Christmas season offerings can be purchased by calling Houle at 401-744-9067. Curbside pickup happens at her Pawtucket home.
