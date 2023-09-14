SMITHFIELD – Here’s a quick message for the Smithfield High football fans who were on hand for last Friday night’s Division IV opener against North Providence High at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium.
Have patience.
Yes, the defending D-IV champions stumbled out of the gates in their matchup with their Thanksgiving Day rivals and ended up suffering a 27-3 loss.
But several players were either making their varsity debuts or first career starts, and there are quite a few promising juniors and sophomores on the Sentinels’ roster who, with more game experience under their belts, are going to be productive players for the next two or three years.
“We knew that there were going to be growing pains this year, but we’ll be okay,” said Smithfield head coach Glenn Castiglia. “We’re trying to replace 22 seniors, and obviously, we have a lot of things to fix. We made mistakes tonight, but we just have to clean those up the best we can and keep coaching them up.”
The Cougars were led by their 1,000-yard tailback, junior Mike Allard, who ran for a career-high 184 yards and scored three touchdowns on 27 carries, and NP’s defense limited Smithfield to just 70 yards of offense and two first downs.
Sixty-three of those yards came on a carry along the Sentinels’ sideline by senior fullback Lex Tremblay with 36 seconds left in the first half, and that helped set up a 20-yard field goal on the half’s final play by Smithfield’s rookie kicker, senior Gregory Swain.
“He was predominately a soccer kid, but this year, he wanted to do football,” noted Castiglia. “He’s going to be a contributor for us, no question. He has a strong leg, and in pre-game, he was hitting from 55 (yards). He can kick, and he’s good to have around.”
While Tremblay, who was a First-Team All-Division selection as a linebacker last year, played well on both sides of the ball, sophomore defensive lineman Emmanuel Sully also shined on “D”, as he sacked NP quarterback Ben Borkman midway through the second quarter and was in on several tackles.
Senior tailback Gavin Trost, senior linebacker Kenny Gonzalez, and junior lineman Ben Cicchitelli were three more returning starters who also played well last Friday night.
At quarterback, the Sentinels featured a new look that saw junior Aaron Archambault get the start and sophomore Drew Buteau take his first career snaps with 4 1/2 minutes to play in the first half.
“We’re going to keep working with both guys, and if one guy establishes himself, then that will be the guy that we will go with,” added Castiglia.
The Sentinels only crossed NP’s 40-yard line one other time in the contest, and that came on their opening drive, when on 3rd-and-13 from the Cougars’ 45, they amazingly picked up 12 yards on a fumble recovery that saw the ball slip through a lot of hands. But on 4th-and-1, Smithfield turned the ball over on downs when senior tailback Konny Ezeama got tackled at the line of scrimmage.
The Cougars then marched down the field for their first points. Allard carried the ball seven times for 59 yards, and that set up senior quarterback Ben Borkman’s 8-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Jayden Allard in the far left corner of the end zone with 1:24 left in the first quarter.
At halftime, the Cougars held a 13-3 lead, and a 14-yard touchdown run by Mike Allard and the second of three extra points by sophomore kicker Wesley Cooper extended NP’s lead to 20-3 with 6:34 to play in the third quarter.
“They played hard, which we’re happy about,” Castiglia said of his players. “Again, we have some growing pains and a lot to fix, but we’ll get there.”
The Sentinels won’t return to action until Saturday, Sept. 23, as they will head to Providence’s Conley Stadium to take on the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day/Highlander Charter co-op team in a 6 p.m. matchup.
After another game on the road against Tiverton, the Sentinels will host three of their next five games at Bryant. The school’s Boyle Athletic Complex is currently being refurbished with a turf field and won’t be ready until next spring.
“They’re doing a great job,” Castaglia said about the work on the complex. “Next to having our own field, this is the next best thing. We’re playing in a Division I facility. If we have to play somewhere, we’d love to play here.”
