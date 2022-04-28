As fresh buds dot the trees and the air carries the scent of freshly-cut grass, those with green thumbs start thinking about the coming season. In a world with inflated food prices and a hunger for human connection, community gardens serve as a much-needed balm.
For those without access to gardening – typically due to living situations, limited resources, or a simple lack of knowledge – community gardens provide the opportunity to grow vegetables and herbs with local support. In 2022, something that may seem routine, even necessary to daily life, is an opportunity for people to boldly seek new relationships and learn fundamental skills about supporting themselves.
It’s rare to find a robust community garden without a seasoned leader at the helm, and the Blackstone Valley has an abundance of master gardeners who are generous with their time and wisdom.
To Tom Rossi’s knowledge, Lincoln had the only community garden active in the state of Rhode Island during the height of the pandemic. They enforced strict social distancing measures and required folks to be masked while gardening. Rossi, a retired community member who devotes his time to organizing the garden, says he is proud of the garden’s diversity and outreach, including families from all over the world and their upcoming collaboration with the Spurwink School, just a few lots down the road from the garden.
“My favorite is meeting new people,” he told The Breeze. “Some people are just in awe when they grow a vegetable.” He’s been involved in community gardening for 12 years, and with Lincoln’s garden for the past eight years.
In the spirit of neighborliness, those who go on vacation for a week or two in the summer will come back to see that their garden has been watered. If there are extra seeds, one may share them with another gardener. In the case of an unsuccessful crop, tips, tricks, and wisdom are shared freely. If a gardener is brand new, Rossi has even been known to till their plot for them.
“It’s really a community effort,” he said.
The Lincoln Community Garden has been growing over the past four years, according to Rossi. At one point they had 17 or 18 gardeners, and now they’re close to 50. The garden’s oversight was shifted from the Lincoln Conservation Commission to the Department of Public Works a few years ago, and they provide the garden with everything they need.
“The town has been very, very, very, very, very generous,” Rossi said. On the day The Breeze visited the garden, Michael Gagnon, DPW director, was personally checking on what the garden needed for the upcoming season.
The joy and tenderness that comes from sharing knowledge, working together, and growing a product was echoed by Ann Lilley of North Smithfield. Last year, Lilley reported that one of the gardeners put some lettuce seeds in the dirt, paused, and told Lilley this was the first time he had ever planted anything in his life.
“We were both emotional,” Lilley said, visibly moved by the memory.
While some gardens have a number of plots that community members can claim and tend on their own, others use a fully communal model. In North Smithfield, for example, the 16 (soon to be 32) beds are divided by plant, not person. Anyone in the community may come and volunteer for the general care of the garden, at harvest-time, anyone who volunteers is welcome to take home some of the crop.
Last year was North Smithfield’s first gardening season at the site of the decommissioned Halliwell Memorial School. Lilley, who sits on the Parks and Recreation Commission, said she wanted to find more recreational ways for adults in North Smithfield to find and build community. Last season saw around 30 volunteers; some people came for the heavy-lifting in the beginning, others volunteered to come water once a week, while some drove produce to the food pantries, according to Lilley.
“You put a leap of faith that people will show up when you need them. You take people for what they can do,” she said.
Lilley credits the plentiful harvest at Halliwell last year to their nutrient-dense, well-fertilized soil from local manure and compost.
“North Smithfield has the gift of Wright’s Dairy Farm,” she pointed out with a smile. All of the manure for their garden beds comes from Wright’s.
Lilley also believes in the importance of gardening as a means of survival long-term, mentioning how much of our off-season produce comes from California. “With the water…” she said, shaking her head, referencing the frequent droughts that affect the state’s agricultural production. “What will be sustainable will be growing as much food as we can here,” she said. “That involves trying a new diet, eating what’s in season, and maybe not being able to eat strawberries at Christmastime.” Lilley said, laughing, adding, “They taste so much better when they’re in season anyway.”
In response to the garden’s success last year and questions around possible building abatement and demolition at the Halliwell site, they’re adding a second garden site down the hill from the buildings that’s identical to the first.
Another garden launching this year is at Riverzedge Arts, a non-profit employing youth while teaching them skills at the intersections of art, design, and craft. The community garden at Riverzedge sits behind the facility in the Fairmount neighborhood of Woonsocket, and is in its first full-fledged planting year.
Brad Fesmire, artistic director, envisions the garden as a place that works beyond giving people an understanding of local food systems and where they come from.
“We’d like to see community members meeting and hanging out and talking about bigger community issues,” Fesmire said. “It can act really as the Fairmount hub and more of a community space.”
Years ago, Riverzedge had an environmental design studio where youth participants built, grew, and maintained a garden of food and flowers, which they sold at the Woonsocket Farmers Market. That fell by the wayside, though, and the garden went untended for a long time. After working with the city and securing a Rhode Island Foundation grant, however, the space is back up and running and open to community members in the neighborhood.
When he’s not at Riverzedge, Fesmire and his wife operate a five-acre professional flower farm in Tiverton, complete with their own sustenance planting, chickens, goats, and the like.
“When you see somebody grow a tomato or pepper, it’s pretty great to see the satisfaction/see the whole cadre of people outside building a new sense of pride,” he said.
In addition to their 21 ground-level plots, Riverzedge has four accessible raised plots available. Each garden has different levels of accessibility and interested folks should reach out to gardens directly to find out how they may get involved. In North Smithfield, Lilley, who is disabled, finds creative solutions to get to the ground. In the past, she said, those unable to bend down have harvested beans, which grow tall. There’s one resident, who, on his more limited days, sits and talks with the gardens while they work as a form of volunteering. “He entertains us,” Lilley explained.
Of the garden leaders that The Breeze spoke with, all of them said they have an end-of-season celebration, whether a potluck or a vegetable distribution get-together.
It’s a key and logical feature of community gardens that the excess produce is donated back to the community. Many gardens opt to create relationships with local food pantries and senior facilities. In some cases, such as with Lincoln’s community garden, a number of families in need go through municipal offices and receive fresh produce directly from the town. It’s important to note, though, that the harvest from the community gardens is first and foremost for the volunteers. While each garden has its own rules (and those curious about a specific garden should inquire there), if someone shows up to the garden’s harvest without having volunteered or tending a plot, they’ll most likely be redirected to the food pantry for any excess produce.
For those who don’t have time to drive and tend to their own plot regularly, Rossi offered a tip: A plant can be grown in any kind of container at home. He joked that he’s always finding new containers to use himself. Lilley suggested starting with an herb garden, or a cherry tomato plant.
For those with green thumbs who are itching to get right into the dirt, or those who just want to check out their community garden and see what it’s about, whether there are spots left, or if they need volunteers, here is a non-exhaustive list of a few active community gardens around the Blackstone Valley:
• The Blackstone-Millville Garden Club Community Garden
• Lincoln Community Garden on River Road
• Riverzedge Arts Community Garden in Woonsocket (Fairmount neighborhood)
• Grow Up Community Garden through Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket
• North Smithfield Community Garden at Halliwell
• Revive the Roots in Smithfield
• Pawtucket Community Garden, recently relocated behind Varieur Elementary School
