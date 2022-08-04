PAWTUCKET – The 95th annual Greek Festival at the Assumption Greek Church, 97 Walcott St., returns Aug. 19-21 with traditional Greek food, music and dance. The festival, with free admission, runs 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Food at the Assumption Grecian Festival will include roasted lamb, pork souvlaki and chicken souvlaki dinners, pastichio, moussaka, spanakopita, and more. The pastry booth will have all the favorite homemade desserts such as baklava, galactobouriko, rice pudding, almond rolls, and the festival’s famous baklava cheesecake. Stop by the Kafenio (café) for traditional hot and cold Greek coffees, and the bar will be serving favorite Greek beer, wines, and spirits.
