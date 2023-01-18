PAWTUCKET – Feast and Fettle, a subscription-based gourmet food delivery business headquartered in East Providence, is opening a new physical restaurant location at 727 East Ave. in Pawtucket, on the Providence line.
The Blackstone Place plaza has been popular for a number of other restaurants, including Rasoi, Antonio’s Pizza by the Slice, and Wildflour, and Garden Grille.
Owners Kyla Hanaway-Quinlan and Rebecca Brady sought and received liquor and food licenses from the City Council last week, explaining that after being in business since 2016 mainly with their food delivery service, this is their first retail space.
Councilor Clovis Gregor recommended passage, saying Feast and Fettle has an eclectic menu that doesn’t conflict with any of the other restaurants in the plaza.
This is sort of a “symbolic coming home,” said Brady, with some 6,000 subscription members in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, and more than 200 of them from this area.
The menu changes weekly, they said, with entrees and sides available, and they plan to offer grab-and-go and a more limited selection of offerings in this first physical retail location for either member or non-member to-go purchases or to eat within the store. Expect sandwiches, salads, parfaits, egg bites and other items in a fast casual setting, they said.
Councilor Mike Araujo said the company has built something great to this point, and he looks forward to seeing them succeed in adding even more life to an already vibrant plaza. Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak also welcomed them, saying she is a past client and joking that she still has a couple of bags she forgot to return.
Responding to questions, Brady clarified that the Class B victualer liquor license will be for takeout orders as well.
With Feast and Fettle, employees have meal plans just as members do, allowing them to be part of the whole process. The company often sends out surveys letting customers share their favorite and least favorite dishes of the past week, as well as menu suggestions.
