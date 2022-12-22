Sweet surprises

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Got a foodie in your life who’s hard to buy for?

The Wright’s Test Batch Club, now in its fourth year according to Wright’s Dairy Farm Food Operations Manager Cathryn Kennedy, is just the thing to put under the tree.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.