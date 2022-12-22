NORTH SMITHFIELD – Got a foodie in your life who’s hard to buy for?
The Wright’s Test Batch Club, now in its fourth year according to Wright’s Dairy Farm Food Operations Manager Cathryn Kennedy, is just the thing to put under the tree.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 7:55 am
For ice cream lovers and those with a sweet tooth, the Wright’s Test Batch Club features 13 weeks of unique trial ice cream flavors. It is an exclusive interactive membership club giving fans of the local dairy and ice cream experts the opportunity to contribute to its ever-evolving ice cream offerings.
Bored with chocolate and vanilla? The club provides the framework for ideas to be explored, trialed, and continuously improved upon with an abundance of open feedback.
“We strive to provide a high-quality, unique customer experience that can be shared amongst friends and family members of all ages,” they say.
Kennedy told The Breeze that some of the highlight flavors from the past two years include:
• Lemon Meringue, a lemon curd-based ice cream with marshmallow fluff swirl;
• Hermit, based on their hermit cookie, is a brown sugar molasses-based ice cream with hermit cookie pieces and raisins;
• Tractor Tracks, with vanilla ice cream with caramel swirl, Oreo pieces and crushed Reese’s;
• And Tiramisu, mascarpone ice cream with espresso-soaked vanilla cake crumble.
The club starts in January and runs for 13 straight weeks. Each week, members pick up their trial ice cream pint and provide feedback through online surveys. Members have exclusive access to the small-batch flavors. Top-ranking flavors will be added to the Wright’s menu next year, while low-ranking flavors may never be made again.
This year, members can pick up pints in Providence at Wright’s new creamery location, in Warren at the Blount Market or in North Smithfield at Wright’s Dairy Farm.
The membership is $100 and makes a perfect gift for foodies, say staff.
Memberships can be purchased online at wrights-dairy-farm-inc.square.site/product/est-batch-club-2023-membership/109. Membership sales will end on Dec. 26.
Pint distribution will start in January. All memberships must be registered online after they’re purchased. Membership registration information will be in one’s order confirmation.
Visit www.wrightsdairyfarm.com www.thewrightscoopri.com for more.
