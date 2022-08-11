Lasagna Love RI, which has a mission to feed families, spread kindness, and strengthen communities, is in need of volunteer chefs.
The organization has now fed up to 1 million individuals, and Amy Simmons, founder of the groups, says that there are more requests in Rhode Island than there are chefs. There are no worries about commitment, as volunteers can bake one lasagna per month or multiple each week.
