PAWTUCKET – The homemade Greek food is the showcase of the annual Grecian Festival in Pawtucket, and after changes due to the pandemic, the festival is back to normal this year, including with returning vendors.
The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., will host its 95th festival the weekend of Aug. 19-21.
“This is the celebration of the Church’s name day and we invite people to be Greek for the weekend,” Andrea Vastis, dance troupe director and church volunteer, said.
Vastis said that in 2020, the festival itself was canceled but converted to a to-go event, still allowing guests and parishioners to order their favorite Greek food. The festival returned last year, but was still scaled back with no vendors and it was a shortened weekend because of storms.
This year the festival is back full force with a full menu, a band on Saturday and Sunday, dance performances and Greek vendors.
“We made the decision to not raise prices for food and pastries,” Vastis said.
The festival has free admission and Vastis said with higher gas prices and just overall higher costs, they appreciate simply having people travel to the event, which is why they have kept the food prices the same. Each food item has its own cost on the menu.
Along with free admission, parking is free as well. There is street parking if that can be found, or there is parking at City Hall where there will be shuttle buses available about every 15 minutes to provide free transportation to the church.
The three-day event is primarily held outside, under tents, so it’s held rain or shine but they will also be using the indoor community center for vendors and will try to keep people cool if the intense heat of this summer continues.
The most relaxed night of the festival is Friday, Aug. 19. It will run from 5 to 10 p.m. and have a Grecian tavern theme. Vastis said there will be a dinner and a dance performance.
In addition to the church’s Greek menu on Friday night, Pawtucket House of Pizza is offering some traditional Greek options as well, including a traditional Greek fish dish, stuffed peppers and gigantes, a Greek bean dish.
Vastis said Pawtucket House of Pizza is a piece of Pawtucket’s fabric and they enjoy collaborating with more family recipes.
On Saturday the event runs from noon to 10 p.m., and on Sunday the hours are noon to 9 p.m.
“We will have face painters, vendors, the National Guard returns with its rock wall on Sunday,” Vastis said about Saturday and Sunday. “There will be food, music, dancing and a raffle.”
Vastis added that they follow strict guidelines with the food preparation and serving, as that is their bread and butter of the festival. The menu features roasted lamb, pork souvlaki and chicken souvlaki dinners, pastichio, moussaka, spanakopita and more.
“These are our home made recipes,” Vastis said.
There are also vegetarian options.
Along with the ever-popular main dishes, they will also have pastries and homemade desserts including, back by popular demand, baklava cheesecake.
Vastis said they will hold baking demonstrations at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday so interested attendees can learn how to make baklava and spanakopita.
As for beverages, there will be a kafenio (café) for traditional hot and cold Greek coffees, and also a bar will be serving Greek beer, wines and spirits.
Another part of the festival are Church Tours, which will take place Saturday and Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m.
For entertainment Fotia, a Greek Orchestra will be playing live Saturday and Sunday night. Vastis said she is excited.
“The band is really good and the singer really draws in the crowd,” she said.
Vastis said that what she is really excited about this year is seeing everyone embrace the enjoyment of being together.
“Personally COVID shut us away for a long time,” she said. “That weekend (the festival) is a lot of fun, seeing people we haven’t seen and just to be able to exhale and have some fun.”
Vastis said that if people feel more comfortable wearing a mask, then they can wear a mask.
“Each year it’s about bringing in more people,” she said. “We love being part of Pawtucket.”
