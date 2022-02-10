WOONSOCKET -- The Museum of Work & Culture announces the return of its annual Poutine Indulgence, now in its sixth year.
Starting Tuesday, March 1, Poutine Passport holders will be able to sample poutine – a traditional Québecois dish of French fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds – from seven restaurants across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.
This year’s restaurants include new entrants the Poutine Peddlers of Taunton, Mass., and Red’s Kitchen of Seekonk, Mass., as well as returning favorites Friskie Fries of Providence and Johnston, Adeline’s Speakeasy Kitchen Bar of Cumberland, Ciro’s Tavern of Woonsocket, KG Kitchen Bar of Providence, and Ming’s Sando Bar of Pawtucket.
Participants will have until Friday, April 1 at midnight to vote for their favorite poutine. The winner will be announced at the Museum’s annual Salute to Spring event on Sunday, April 3.
Poutine Passports are available for $15 each or two for $25 at shopmowc.com.
