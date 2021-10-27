NORTH PROVIDENCE – A Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the Knights of Columbus Dillon Council, 1675 Douglas Ave., on Friday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.
The menu will include chicken soup, salad, roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, butternut squash and cranberry sauce, dessert and coffee.
The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12.
For reservations, contact Bob Lynch at 401-524-2674 by Monday, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.