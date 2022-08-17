PAWTUCKET – When husband and wife Paul and Cynthia Cabana became interested in purchasing Rock's Bar, 451 Prospect St., last year, they didn't know the expansive history of the bar.
"When we took this over we were just looking for commercial space," Cynthia said. "I'm a real estate broker, so I was like, maybe I'll open up a location, it's on a busy road, it was big enough. But then the more we started learning about what this business was and how long it had been here, I was like, I can't come in here and destroy something that's been around for so long."
Originally established in 1907, Rock's Bar has always been a part of Pawtucket, now at 451 Prospect St. for at least the last 30 years.
"Rock's is a Pawtucket tradition," Paul said. "For 115 years people have been coming here. So there's a lot of history in Rock's and a lot of history in the family. A lot of the people that come here, their dads would come here or in some cases their grandparents would come here. It has a legacy and is a Pawtucket institution, part of the reason we wanted to be a part of it because it has so much history."
The former owner, who still stops by, operated the bar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., catering to the third-shift crowd and retirees. In January, two months after taking over, they decided to add hours and stay open at night, closing around 11 p.m.
"People that come here, they've been coming here for a long time," Paul told The Breeze. "They really feel like it's theirs. There's a tremendous community that comes here. The people that come here are great. A lot of them have known each other for like 20-40 years."
They haven't completely made the place theirs yet, said the Cabanas, as they want to make renovations, but they have spruced up the place, replacing all of the TVs, taking some walls down, changing and adding inventory, and maintaining an outside patio.
They said they want to keep the tradition of the place alive and well while also adding their own touch. Walking in there is a large, horseshoe-shaped bar that they had wanted to change, but they have seen how their patrons interact with each other at it and will now keep it.
They have pool tables and dart boards allowing them to have pool and dart leagues, and also host bands and a karaoke night.
"We know that Pawtucket is an up and coming place and that's a big thing for us," Paul said. "We love investing in this place and the more we are in Pawtucket, the more we realize what a great place it is. We're really committed to what we are doing here."
Since they wanted the bar to be renovated before having an official grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, their first official event was a summer kick-off party on June 11, with 250 people attending. They raised $530 to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket as part of a camp supply drive for Camp Ramsbottom.
"Our patrons are very philanthropic, so anytime there is a cause they all love to jump on board and donate and be a part of that."
"The patrons are really about the community," Paul said. "They're all about Pawtucket. So many people here have such deep roots."
The Cabanas said they want to keep their partnership alive with the Boys & Girls Club, including with a back to school drive, and they're also considering team sponsorship opportunities.
The Cabanas are rebranding it as Rock's on Prospect. They currently have a small menu of bar food, but will be transforming the kitchen to make it bigger and hire a full-time cook.
"My goal is to have a pretty small menu of pretty awesome things," Cynthia said.
As new generations discover Rock's and older ones continue to return, the Cabana's hope to continue to be an intrinsic part of the Pawtucket community.
"It's the type of place, when someone's garden is overgrowing, they bring their vegetables in and pass them out at the bar," Cynthia said. "Or water my plants outside. Everybody treats it like it's an extension of their family."
It may look like a dive bar from the outside, but inside it's a cozy atmosphere. A special staff keeps people coming back, said the Cabanas.
"I'm just excited to see how this place evolves over time," Cynthia said. "There's so much untapped opportunity that we have here."
