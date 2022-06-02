The Breeze asked Rhode Islanders about their very favorite summertime activities and experiences. Here are some of their answers:
• Ride the bike path, stopping at Del’s in Warren and Quito’s in Bristol. – Ashley Dauwer
• Food truck events, walking through Slater Park, going to Seekonk Grand Prix. – Chris Zuleta
• Quiet days at Beavertail Lighthouse park and a meal at Narragansett Café in Jamestown. So peaceful! – Ronald Parenteau
• Ice Cream Machine after a day at Silver Lake. – Keri Ottavi
• Taking a ride in the never-ending search for the perfect fried clam. Boogie boarding on the rare August day where perfect temp and perfect water temperature coincide. – Jenna Wims Hashway
• Going to the Ocean Mist at sunset. – Alicia Kelley
• Oceanside dining anywhere I can find it. – Libbie Pryor Arnold
• Sailing away on the Block Island ferry and kayaking and/or exploring the great hiking trails on the island. Camping at the gorgeous state campgrounds we have. It can be fun to be a tourist in your home state. – Kimberly Meneo
• Newport Jazz Festival. – Gern Blanston
• Morning in my garden, afternoon at the beach, then dinner, drinks and fire pit with friends. – Amy Field
• Sunsets at Beavertail (bring drinks and apps). Late afternoon/evenings on Narragansett Town Beach — order pizza to extend beach day. Any day in Wickford is a great day — take a moment to ask the shop owners about their businesses and buildings and learn about the village history. – Shelagh Michaud
• Eating yummy lobster rolls at Easton’s Beach in Newport. We then explore the beautiful properties in the (cool and shady) neighborhoods. – Mary Hartley
• Drinking Del’s and arguing/negotiating with the workers to try and mix the flavors. Also, Waterfire. – Daniel Santos
• Brickley’s twice a day. – Ron Bruno
• Driving our jeep on East Beach in the dunes. – Diane Hopkins
• Going to the beach. – Debora Andrews
• Fishing. – Roland Cote
