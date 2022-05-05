My wife Deb and I were sitting at the bar last Friday night enjoying our usual baked fish dinners when the oversized cake was brought out. I said something like, “Oh, somebody’s birthday, how nice.”
The gentlemen to my left said, ”No, it’s Jill’s last night.”
Whaaat?
Jill stepped behind the bar and admired the cake. I asked, in distress, “Jill, really?” and she simply replied with a bittersweet smile, “Yeah, it’s time.”
My selfish heart sank and a lump in my gut grew. While the brain told me not to be ridiculous, the sentiment of loss won the moment.
I have no stock in CHOPS (Cumberland House of Pizza).
Though I’m sure I join so many locals who could laugh and say we do. For the more than 20 years my family has lived in Cumberland, it has been for us our Cheers place, our home. We are not the record holders for consecutive weeks in attendance for sure, but we’ve been at least the average regulars, on a first-name basis with much of the staff, and never bored by repeat decisions, mostly on Friday nights, to complete the week’s decompression with a visit for dinner.
I wrote in this space a while back about the scene at the restaurant: takeout only, chairs upside down on the top of the bar, directions for walking in and out, and how that was so eerily symbolic of the painful distress of COVID.
Now, as we dust ourselves off from the human and personal losses and the overall stress of the pandemic, some of our favorite places and things are coming back.
But not always exactly as they were before.
CHOPS, for instance, knocked down a wall and changed to waitress service in the main room, eliminating the take a number and seat yourself way of the past. No big deal, except to the kids who would classically swarm in from school and sports events and sit for hours with a soda.
There was a natural shuffle of the staff as well.
But Jill was right back there on Friday night, where she had been for some 18 years before the pandemic. It felt OK again. Her presence on the floor was a returning comfort to customers.
As I’m sure her presence is to her students, family and friends.
You see, we’ve followed her other life from student to teacher, from dating to married, to a mother of two.
She’s followed my daughter’s life in return. From the little kid sitting in the booth to the SLP-CCC who rushed to the restaurant when I texted her on Friday night to say goodbye and wish Jill luck.
My family and I lay no claim to the same kind of relationship that those close to Jill and even more regular customers enjoy.
We want her to know, though, that her part-time career of now 20 years, which every once in a while we would privately wonder if it would ever end, was meaningful and important to us.
We congratulate people for their life’s work in so many important fields. You may not think the Friday night waitress fits the bill. But, for us, it does.
While it is generally true that no one individual is bigger than the organization and everyone is replaceable, legacies are left often in small and subtle ways.
Jill Pullano leaves one.
Now, she gets to enjoy the fullness of the weekend.
Change, while often hard, is good.
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
