November Birthday Club Oct 31, 2022

Nov. 1
Grace L'Heureux, 21, HBD! There goes another designated driver! Love, Uncle
Happy 21st Birthday, Grace L'Heureux! Love, Mom, Dad, Hailey and Brewski
Grace L'Heureux, Happy 21st Birthday! Love, Grandma and Grandpa Kissik
Happy Birthday, Grace! Love, Auntie Karen, Uncle Rick, Jared, Evan and Molly

Nov. 2
Karen LeBlanc, Happy Birthday! Love from the Kissik and L'Heureux families
Karen LeBlanc, Happy B-Day to the best Mom and wife! Love, Rick, Jared, Evan and Molly.

Nov. 3
Joey Zangari, Happy 16th! Love, Grandma Rosalie and Poppa Ed Zangari

Nov. 8
Dave Deacon, Happy Birthday! Love, Linda
Dave Deacon, Happy Birthday, Dad! Love, Christine
Dave Deacon, have a great day! Love, Maddy, Jake, Kerri and David

Nov. 12
Kyle Jolicoeur, Happy 18th Birthday! Love, Uncle Bob and Aunt June

Nov. 18
Jack Kanakry, look who's driving! Happy sweet-16, son-shine! Love Dad and mom
