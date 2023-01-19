CUMBERLAND – The Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor and Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park are hosting a free event to educate community members on Cumberlandite on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The event will begin at Elder Ballou Cemetery, off Elder Ballou Meeting House Road in Cumberland. From there volunteer Mark Dennen and park ranger Allison Horrocks will lead attendees on a short walk to the Cumberlandite outcropping.
“Every rock has a story to tell, join us as we uncover the stories of Cumberlandite, the state rock of Rhode Island,” states a release.
Cumberlandite is so rare that it is only available in large concentrations in one place in the entire world, a 4-acre area off West Wrentham Road and Elder Ballou Meeting House Road, with trace amounts also found in the Narragansett Bay watershed.
Cumberlandite, a heavy black or brown rock with white markings, is known for its magnetic quality, caused by high levels of iron.
The rock is not considered valuable for collection or making of jewelry despite the extreme scarcity of it in the world, but The Breeze shared the story in 2020 of a local man who gathers the rock in his backyard and makes jewelry out of it. That story was also part of the 2021 “Our Town: Cumberland” documentary by Rhode Island PBS.
Scientists believe the stone, which has about 24 different minerals in it, traces back to an erupting volcano when Rhode Island was part of a volcanic island arc called Avalonia.
As one walks through the outcropping on Jan. 28, Horrocks and Dennen will delve further into the history and geology of Cumberlandite, as well as discuss the importance of Elder Ballou Cemetery and why they chose the burial site as a starting point.
“Cumberlandite connects us to events that happened hundreds of millions of years ago,” said Horrocks.
During this event, participants will be able to touch and interact with Cumberlandite, but are not encouraged to take the rocks.
The length of the walk will be about one mile. Note that the terrain is uneven and parking for the event is limited.
