Writer Rick Reilly really loves golf. But not as much as Bob Gustafson of Bismarck, N.D., who between April 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021 played 536 rounds of golf! Gustafson is just one of the fascinating characters, oddball golf courses and unbelievable stories Reilly presents to readers in his newest book, "So Help Me Golf."

Voted National Sportswriter of the Year an astonishing 11 times, Reilly hones his literary skills in on the many vagaries of the game of golf. Part memoir, part tell-all, entirely enjoyable, "So Help Me Golf" consist of 72 vignettes which will alternately charm, educate and inspire readers.

