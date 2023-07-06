Writer Rick Reilly really loves golf. But not as much as Bob Gustafson of Bismarck, N.D., who between April 1, 2020 and April 1, 2021 played 536 rounds of golf! Gustafson is just one of the fascinating characters, oddball golf courses and unbelievable stories Reilly presents to readers in his newest book, "So Help Me Golf."
Voted National Sportswriter of the Year an astonishing 11 times, Reilly hones his literary skills in on the many vagaries of the game of golf. Part memoir, part tell-all, entirely enjoyable, "So Help Me Golf" consist of 72 vignettes which will alternately charm, educate and inspire readers.
Reilly developed his love of golf despite the fact that his father was an abusive alcoholic who would often return home from the course drunk and dangerous. This difficult relationship is revisited several times, leavening the mostly upbeat, comic tone of the book. It took into adulthood for Reilly to understand golf was not the problem, his father was.
The author wrote for Sports Illustrated from 1985 to 2007. He covered major events in multiple sports, but golf was always his forte. While "So Help Me Golf" gives readers insights into such luminaries as Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, it is Reilly’s exploration of lesser known characters which provides the most wonder.
In the early 1970s, Ricky Meissner was a journeyman pro. Good enough to qualify for two U.S. Opens, bad enough to miss many qualifying cut lines at tournaments. Then he snapped. Reilly describes, “One day, he went to the bank to take out a $20 bill when his eye was drawn to the teller’s drawer. Something toggled in his brain. The next day, he went into the bank with a .32 automatic under his sweater. He flashed it to the teller and quietly told her to fill his vinyl briefcase with the cash. He walked out with $2,600.”
Meissner robbed 19 banks from June 1977 to June 1978, all in cities where he was trying to qualify for a tournament. He was finally apprehended. Reilly concludes.“ But Ricky Meissner did make golf history as the only pro to ever lead the tour in money while making only one cut.”
In an especially poignant section titled “The Great Escape” Reilly describes a British aviator, Pat Ward-Thomas, who was a prisoner in the German POW camp Stalag 13 during World War II. Ward-Thomas found a beat up mashie golf club on the grounds. He fashioned a ball from a lump of wood, which he wrapped with yards of string and began chipping around the forlorn dirt. Soon other prisoners joined him. The German guards were aging former pilots themselves and allowed the prisoners to play. The Red Cross amazingly received and filled a request for more clubs and balls. Thereafter, many American and British prisoners would raucously be playing golf together. What their captors did not realize was that beneath the make shift golf course other prisoners were digging the famous Tom, Dick and Harry tunnels through which 76 men eventually escaped! The shouts and banter of the golfers helped camouflage the digging noises beneath the surface.
While avid golf fans will voyeuristically enjoy Reilly’s inside takes on Mickelson (good guy until his LIV Golf sell out), Woods (mostly cold and taciturn, now softening after latest near death accident), and others, non-golf fans can take pleasure in the author’s sharp wit and deep empathy for the human frailties we all struggle with.
The subtitle of "So Help Me Golf" is “Why We Love The Game” and Rick Reilly gives readers many reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.