LINCOLN – For more than 200 years, the Bellows family has been serving families in Rhode Island, making it one of the oldest funeral service firms in the country.
Allan Bellows II, company vice president and seventh-generation funeral director, told The Breeze the secret to success is simply forming relationships to help families during their time of need.
“We try to build strong relationships with everyone we come across. The ultimate goal is to make things as easy as possible for the families, and by really getting to know families, we are hopefully able to ease some of the stress and anxiety that comes with planning a funeral,” he said.
Bellows said that by getting to know the family of the deceased and learning about their loved one, he can offer suggestions families might otherwise never have known about.
The establishment of D.W. Bellows & Son goes back to September 1821, when Daniel R. Clark opened a small cabinet shop on the corner of Park Place and Main Street in Pawtucket. Clark made cherry and mahogany tables and chairs and was often called upon to make caskets. As time went on, he was asked to take charge and perform the entire funeral service. A few years later, Clark gave up the making of furniture entirely to devote all of his time to his funeral work. Business increased gradually, and in 1855 his son, Daniel A. Clark, became associated with his father, later ascending to ownership of the business, which he carried on successfully for many years.
In November 1892, Dexter W. Bellows, a native of New London, Conn., and Clark’s brother-in-law, came to Pawtucket to help Clark in caring for his increasing business. This continued to July 1, 1903, when Clark passed on ownership of the firm, retiring to Berkeley, Calif. In 1913, Dexter’s son, Dana R. Bellows, began working for his father and in 1919 was admitted into the partnership, under the name D. W. Bellows & Son.
In 1906, Bellows found it necessary to move the firm from its original storefront to the corner of Park Place and Church Street. The firm maintained a funeral home on that site until it closed in 2008.
In 1952, Dana Bellows was joined by his son, Allan R. Bellows, the fifth generation of the family. Under the guidance of Allan, the firm purchased land from Garelick Farms in Lincoln in 1964. On this land, Bellows Funeral Chapel was constructed.
At the time of its opening in 1966, the funeral home was considered to be a complete modern funeral facility with ample off-street parking and large comfortable rooms. In 1972, Bradford R. Bellows joined his father and became the sixth generation. Shortly after, Roy Funeral Home (formerly Lalime & Son Funeral Home), a firm that had served the people of Manville since 1913, came under the ownership of D. W. Bellows & Son.
In 2001, Allan R. Bellows II joined the firm, becoming the seventh generation of the family to enter into funeral service. And in 2003, Bellows Funeral Chapel underwent a renovation and expansion to modernize it and help serve the community.
At Bellows Funeral Chapel, located at 160 River Road in Lincoln, most services tend to be more traditional with modern touches, such as playing one’s favorite music.
“Personalization is everything, even if someone does want something trending toward a traditional service, we can sneak in some unique and personal aspects that will really touch the hearts of families,” he said.
Bellows said even small special details can bring out the strongest emotional response, and can help to further cement memories.
One of his favorite examples of this was putting a cookie recipe on the prayer card instead of an actual prayer.
“This woman who passed away used to always make Christmas cookies for all of her family, friends and neighbors, so we put her recipe on the card. It made such a strong impact on everyone who attended the service, because that was something everyone knew about her. It was really powerful,” he said.
Another family handed out golf balls because the person who died was an avid golfer.
Traditional or non traditional, Bellows said it boils down to what the family wants or the deceased wanted.
“It’s getting less taboo to make arrangements for yourself. It’s never an easy conversation, no matter what, but planning doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong, or that you expect to pass soon,” said Bellows.
“Planning ahead just allows time for someone to decide exactly what they want, and to make things easier on your family when the time comes,” he added.
With many options for burial or cremation, Bellows said many families struggle with trying to figure out what they think the deceased would want, and they’re here to help.
“Families are at the center of everything we do, so we want them to have a meaningful way to say goodbye,” he said.
“We will help families in any way they want us to. Some people want us to take care of absolutely everything, and we’re more than happy to do that,” he said.
Bellows said staff are deeply proud of helping families and continuing to be there for them, saying they are very good at it.
“I’m sure all of our colleagues are the same way; caring, personal and doing everything they can to make families comfortable, but we have been doing that and doing a good job of it for over 200 years,” he said. “It’s just about being there in good times and in bad for your neighbors, and making an effort to see the members of a community as individuals.”
