NORTH PROVIDENCE – If all requested approvals are received, this year’s North Providence Village Festival will be expanded further down Smith Street/Route 44, encompassing more of the businesses that the three-day event is intended to help.
Organizer and Town Councilor Steve DiLorenzo said he completed a walk-through of the area with Rhode Island Department of Transportation officials last week, and is now waiting on approvals needed to expand.
Under the tentative plans, the Centredale festival would be expanded beyond the entrance of Mineral Spring Avenue and as far as Cozy Caterers at 2046 Smith St., which is located next to Our Place Tuxedos.
Traffic would be rerouted around Sak’s Centredale Liquors and Miller Gymnastics, making it “one way going out and two ways coming in,” said DiLorenzo.
He said he believes he could fit another 25-30 vendors with the expansion, but can’t accept more until he has permission. The expansion would allow them to put other anchor businesses into the middle of the festivities, including Legendary Boxing and Larry’s Lounge, he said.
One area DiLorenzo said he’s struggling in is landing food trucks due to the restructuring and moving of PVD Fest to the same weekend of Sept. 8-10. He said he could use three or four more food trucks for the event. He said there would also be plenty of room for other offerings, including more for children, as well as another 20-30 vendors in addition to the 40 or so already booked. Inflatables are already booked and ready to go, he said.
Speaking of Smith Street, DiLorenzo said he’s still waiting to hear information about an ongoing RIDOT study of traffic in the area. He said drivers are still flying through the business district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.