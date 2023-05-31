PROVIDENCE – The state has undertaken many tweaks to traffic patterns and lights on Route 44 over the years, but officials might be hard-pressed to be able to fix what is to come.
A pair of large-scale developments are planned between Esmond Street and Route 295, and mixed with the traffic further up at The Crossing shopping complex and heavy congestion further down Putnam Pike in Greenville, there is no easy solution to keeping traffic flowing.
Charles St. Martin, spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, was asked by The Breeze this week about wider plans to address future traffic along this busy corridor, where new and popular stores continue to open and new developments are proposed.
St. Martin said that when any new developments are proposed, such as the pending Smithfield Village or another mixed-use project across Route 44, developers need to apply for physical alteration permits detailing any traffic impacts and proposed improvements to safely accommodate increased traffic from the development, which is subject to review and approval by RIDOT traffic engineers.
“RIDOT has and will continue working closely with the town of Smithfield on any Route 44 traffic issues,” he said. “This includes discussions on the intersections in Greenville and any new developments proposed along the corridor.”
RIDOT approved enhancements at the Esmond Street intersection for Smithfield Village, he said, and is awaiting additional information from the developer before issuing a permit. The Sunn Builders project developers across the street have yet to apply for a physical alteration permit.
Asked about the continued closure of the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge off Route 44 at the North Providence/Johnston line and lack of plans to reopen it, St. Martin repeated that the bridge was primarily used as a cut-through with very little traffic.
“RIDOT has not observed traffic delays on Route 44 since the bridge was closed nearly three years ago,” he said.
Any broader project for the Route 44 corridor would need to be included in RIDOT’s 10-year plan, according to St. Martin.
“The department already has more than 600 projects on the 10-year plan and there is a process through the Rhode Island Division of Statewide Planning for communities to nominate projects to the plan,” he said.
As for the Greystone bridge, RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said in a statement earlier this month that traffic volumes and the absence of public safety issues don’t justify an investment of $10 million to $20 million to replace the bridge for vehicle access (it will be converted into a pedestrian/bicycle bridge).
In May of last year, town officials in North Providence and Johnston again discussed the desire for a pedestrian bridge that would allow pedestrian access to Cricket Field near the bridge, and RIDOT adjusted its 10-year plan to include the pedestrian bridge option, he said.
RIDOT met with the towns again last September, and the towns requested a pedestrian bridge that could also accommodate emergency vehicle access.
“If constructed, the two towns would take over ownership and maintenance of the bridge. RIDOT provided operation and maintenance estimates and related agreements for the town councils in North Providence and Johnston to act upon. They have not,” Alviti said. “RIDOT will now proceed to demolish the bridge as a matter of public safety.”
Alviti said he also agrees with Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr.’s viewpoint when he said that under no circumstances would he “use taxpayer money to maintain a bridge that the overwhelming majority of taxpayers will not use.”
“Likewise, it is not reasonable for the taxpayers of the state to pay for construction of a bridge that so few Rhode Island residents would use,” said Alviti.
